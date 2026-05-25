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California Chemical Leak Explosion Threat 'Eliminated,' Fire Officials Say

California Chemical Leak Explosion Threat 'Eliminated,' Fire Officials Say


2026-05-25 02:32:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles, United States: The threat of a toxic chemical tank explosion has been "eliminated" but some 50,000 evacuated residents need to remain in place, fire officials in California said Monday.

"We are happy to report that the threat... has been eliminated," TJ McGovern, interim fire chief for the Orange County Fire Authority, said in a video posted on X.

"The evacuation zones are still in play," he said. "Please abide by those evacuation zones."

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The Peninsula

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