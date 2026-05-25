Oil Plunges Below $100 On Hopes Of US-Iran Hormuz Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: Oil prices dropped back below $100 a barrel on Monday and stock markets rallied as investors raised expectations of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following signs that Washington and Iran were edging closer to a deal.

Both North Sea Brent, the international benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate crude futures contracts were down more than five percent in midday trading in Europe as headlines over the weekend suggested progress on talks to end the Middle East war.

A deal could be announced "today", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday during a visit to New Delhi.

His comment came after US President Donald Trump said negotiations were being conducted in an "orderly and constructive manner", even while cautioning that US negotiators had been advised "not to rush into a deal".

But many investors are betting Trump is eager to declare an accord that would see Gulf tanker traffic resume through the Strait of Hormuz -- and help ease fuel prices ahead of the summer tourism season.

"According to reports from Donald Trump, a memorandum of understanding has been 'largely negotiated', with details to be announced at some stage soon," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

The prospect sent stock markets higher across the board in Asia, with Tokyo jumping 2.9 percent and topping 65,000 points for the first time.

In Europe, Paris and Frankfurt saw strong buying though trading volumes were light during the Whit Monday holiday in several countries on the continent, while the London stock exchange was closed for the Spring Bank holiday.

Wall Street is also closed Monday for Memorial Day.

Later this week, investors will also be keeping an eye on how the US Federal Reserve and its new chief Kevin Warsh react to key consumer inflation data and its potential effect on interest rates.

Many economists have warned that sustained price increases from the US and Israeli war against Iran will limit the likelihood of interest rate cuts by the Fed to boost US growth -- something Trump has repeatedly called for in recent months.

"The inflation story remains central to the entire setup," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"After several hotter-than-expected consumer and producer inflation reports earlier this month, markets are increasingly concerned that elevated oil prices and supply disruptions tied to the Middle East conflict are beginning to seep into the broader inflation pipeline," he said.

In Europe, higher inflation is widely expected to lead the European Central Bank to increase rates in the coming weeks, increasing borrowing costs even as economic growth remains subdued.

But lofty corporate earnings and AI-driven tech enthusiasm have encouraged investors to look past the inflation risks, with bellwether US indexes trading at record highs.