Jet2 Pilot Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Air At 30,000 Ft, Flier Recalls Horror: 'Lights Began Flashing...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Jet2 flight travelling from Tenerife to Birmingham made an emergency diversion to Portugal after one of the pilots reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack while the aircraft was flying at 30,000 feet, according to a report by Metro.

The incident took place on Flight LS1266 during the early hours of Friday, May 22. Carrying around 220 passengers, the aircraft abruptly changed course and descended towards Porto's Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport for an emergency landing.

Cabin crew asked for medical help

Passengers onboard described frightening moments inside the cabin as crew members hurried through the aisle, requesting assistance from anyone with medical experience. According to reports, the aircraft descended rapidly, while cabin lights reportedly flickered during the emergency manoeuvre.

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"My partner and I were asleep when we were woken by chaos," a passenger told The Sun on Sunday. "Lights began flashing, and hostesses who were visibly upset, seeking a doctor. Our two-year-old began crying like many other children on board because the aircraft was dropping so quickly for an emergency landing."

The plane landed safely in Porto at around 2:11 am local time. Emergency personnel boarded immediately after touchdown, and medics treated the pilot inside the cockpit before transferring him to a hospital.

Passengers left waiting for hours

Travellers reportedly remained inside the aircraft for more than an hour before being allowed to disembark. They then spent nearly 13 hours at the airport terminal as the airline organised a replacement crew.

Jet2 later flew another pilot from Manchester, after which passengers resumed their journey to Birmingham on a separate aircraft.

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"We were stranded in Portugal for over 13 hours without accommodation. They wouldn't let us off the plane itself for over an hour," another passenger said as quoted. "Then we were just left to wander around. There was nowhere to stay. They said accommodation was too expensive."

"The airline told us the pilot had suffered a heart attack in the cockpit. We have full sympathy for him, of course."

Jet2 says safety was never at risk

Responding to the incident, Jet2 stated that passenger safety had not been affected at any stage and apologised for the lengthy disruption.

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"Flight LS1266 from Tenerife to Birmingham diverted to Porto on Thursday (21st May), due to one of the pilots feeling unwell," the airline told The Sun. "At no point was safety compromised, and customers subsequently continued their journey. We would like to apologise to customers for this unforeseen delay."