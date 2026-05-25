NYC $50 FIFA World Cup Ticket Lottery Hits 50,000-Entry Limit In 10 Minutes On Opening Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) Registration for New York City's new $50 FIFA World Cup ticket lottery opened and closed within roughly 10 minutes on Monday morning (May 25), highlighting intense demand for affordable access to the 2026 tournament matches at MetLife Stadium.

The program, launched by Zohran Mamdani, gives New York City residents a chance to purchase discounted tickets for select World Cup matches that will take place at the New Jersey stadium.

1,000 tickets reserved for New Yorkers

The city said it secured 1,000 tickets that will be sold for $50 each - a price Mamdani joked was equivalent to“five lattes in New York City.”

Registration officially opened at 10 a.m. on Monday (May 25) and quickly hit its daily limit of 50,000 entries, forcing the portal to close for the day. The lottery will reopen each morning at 10 a.m. through Saturday, with another 50,000 registration slots available daily.

Under the program, approximately 150 tickets will be allocated for each of seven matches: five group-stage contests and two knockout-round games. The July 19 World Cup final is not included.

Tickets non-transferable, must be picked up in person

Lottery winners will be notified by email on June 3 and given 48 hours to purchase up to two tickets each. Officials said the tickets are non-transferable and must be picked up in person on match day in an effort to prevent scalping.

The city is also offering free round-trip bus transportation from New York City to MetLife Stadium for winning participants. Tickets will reportedly be distributed directly to fans as they board buses to the matches.

Mamdani pushes for affordable access

“A World Cup is coming to our backyard, and we want to ensure working-class New Yorkers have the opportunity to be part of it,” Mamdani said in a statement announcing the initiative.“We sat down with the Host Committee to make certain this tournament belongs to the people who make this city what it is.”

According to the mayor's office, the discounted tickets are not being provided directly by FIFA. Instead, they come from ticket allocations designated for the New York-New Jersey Host Committee.

During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani publicly urged FIFA to reserve 15% of World Cup tickets at reduced prices for local residents and criticized dynamic pricing practices that could place matches out of reach for many fans.

Eligibility for the lottery is limited to New York City residents aged 15 and older, with only one entry permitted per person.

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