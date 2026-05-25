Education City Stadium To Host Eid Al Adha Prayer, Family Activities
Doha, Qatar: The Minaretein Center announced that Education City Stadium will host Eid Al Adha prayers and post-prayer community activities on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
According to the announcement, stadium gates will open at 2:30am, while the Eid prayer will begin promptly at 5:00am.
General entry will be available through gates 17, 24 and 28, while gate 35 has been designated for people with special needs.
The organisers invited families to remain after the prayer to enjoy festive celebrations and family-friendly activities as part of the Eid atmosphere.
Attendees were also reminded to bring their own prayer mats.
Parking spaces will be available at West Car Parking, EC Stadium Hospitality Parking and Oxygen Park Parking, while tram services from Oxygen Park Parking will also be available.
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