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Arab, Muslim States Slam Israeli Abuse Of Detainees

Arab, Muslim States Slam Israeli Abuse Of Detainees


2026-05-25 02:21:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Turkiye have strongly condemned the appalling, degrading, and unacceptable actions of extremist Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir against participants in the Gaza-bound flotilla while they were in Israeli detention.

The ministers stressed that Ben-Gvir's“deliberate public humiliation of detainees is a disgraceful assault on human dignity and a clear violation of Israel's obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and international human rights law”.

The ministers further deplored and condemned in the strongest terms the illegal and extremist acts of incitement and violence by Ben Gvir and other Israeli officials directed against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The ministers warned that Ben-Gvir's provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and obstruct efforts to advance a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The ministers demanded accountability for Ben-Gvir's actions and call for concrete measures to end his repeated provocations, incitement, and violations, and to prevent him from further threatening and to ensure that such actions are neither tolerated nor repeated.

They further stressed the imperative of protecting human rights and safeguarding the dignity and humane treatment of all detainees, and ensuring full respect for international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. (

arab-islamic condemn detainees torture Israel gaza flotilla

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Gulf Times

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