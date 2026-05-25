'Sa'a Wa Sa'a' Programme Organises 'Our Joy In Our Eid' Event This Eid

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The“Sa'a Wa Sa'a” programme is organising a major public event under the slogan“Our Joy in Our Eid” on May 29 at Centro Mall Qatar from 5pm to 10pm, as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The event will feature a comprehensive programme that brings together traditional arts, cultural performances, and entertainment activities for families, children, senior citizens, and people with special needs, in an atmosphere reflecting the spirit of Eid and the values of community cohesion.

The main stage will open with the national anthem of the State of Qatar, performed by students from the Auditory Education School, followed by a series of heritage and artistic performances celebrating Qatari and Gulf traditions, including the Qatari Ardah, Fijiri art, and the“Al Muradah” performance. The programme will also feature musical and cultural segments presented by students from schools and educational and community centres, including Shafallah Centre and Al Noor Private School for Languages.

The programme will also include a variety of entertainment and interactive performances, such as Siraj characters, live cooking shows, puppet theatre, and a performance of“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” in addition to interactive cultural competitions under the slogan“Think and Answer,” as well as poetry segments, folk chants, heritage performances linked to special occasions, and traditional Qatari games.

The event aims to provide a comprehensive community experience that strengthens the presence of heritage in national and social occasions while giving children and families the opportunity to engage with folk arts and cultural values in a modern festive setting.

On this occasion, social activist Tamani al-Yafei, CEO of the“Sa'a Wa Sa'a” programme, said the event is being organised as part of the programme's mission to strengthen social bonds and revive Qatari cultural heritage during national and religious occasions.

She noted that Eid al-Adha is a religious, humanitarian, and social occasion that embodies the values of love, closeness, and joy.

Al-Yafei said:“This year, we were keen to present a diverse programme that combines purposeful entertainment with heritage and cultural content in line with the aspirations of families and children, giving them a space to celebrate Eid in an atmosphere that reflects authentic Qatari identity. We are also proud of the participation of educational and community institutions in this event because of its impact in reinforcing the values of belonging and co-operation and strengthening the presence of heritage in the hearts of younger generations.”

Al-Yafei added that the“Sa'a Wa Sa'a” programme continues to launch high-quality initiatives and events that energise community and cultural activities while presenting content that reflects the civilised and humanitarian face of Qatari society. She stressed that the event is open to the public and provides a space for the collective celebration of the spirit and authentic values of Eid.

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