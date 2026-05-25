UDC To Host Eid Al-Adha Celebrations At The Pearl, Gewan Islands

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, is set to welcome Eid al-Adha with a well-curated programme that brings families together in a festive atmosphere across its distinctive waterfront destinations.

The Eid celebrations will take place over five days, starting from the first day of Eid, at 29 La Croisette, Porto Arabia on The Pearl Island and Crystal Walk on Gewan Island. The programme will feature a variety of live entertainment, interactive activities suitable for all family members, and dedicated children's programming, offering an engaging experience for residents and visitors alike.

The islands' scenic waterfront settings add a distinctive dimension to the celebrations, transforming public spaces into vibrant gathering points that seamlessly balance entertainment and relaxation. Families can enjoy indoor Eid activities in Porto Arabia, as well as outdoor experiences within the air-conditioned Crystal Walk, stroll along the promenades, and immerse themselves in an atmosphere that reflects the spirit and social values of Eid.

This experience is further enriched by more than 500 retail outlets across The Pearl and Gewan Islands, including a wide range of restaurants, cafés, and retail concepts, offering diverse options that seamlessly combine leisure and shopping.

These celebrations form part of UDC's ongoing efforts to develop integrated destinations centred around quality of life, fostering community engagement and delivering thoughtfully curated seasonal experiences for a broad audience.

UDC invites residents and visitors to enjoy Eid al-Adha at The Pearl and Gewan Islands, where family-oriented activities, diverse amenities, and a prime waterfront setting combine to make it an ideal destination for the holiday.

UDC Eid Al-Adha Pearl celebrations