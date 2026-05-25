Lulu Launches 'Mango Mania The Best Of India' Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in association with the embassy of India - Doha and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), officially launched 'LuLu Mango

Mania 2026 – Best of India Mango Festival' at LuLu Hypermarket Al Gharafa.

The grand inauguration ceremony was officiated by Indian ambassador Vipul, along with Sandeep Saha, regional head – Northeast & Ladakh, APEDA; and Dr Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Group-Global Operations & CSO. The event was attended by dignitaries, Qatari guests, officials from the Embassy of India, representatives from APEDA, and Indian community leaders.

The much-awaited annual mango festival celebrates India's rich agricultural heritage and showcases the unmatched taste, flavour, and diversity of Indian mangoes, popularly known as the“King of Fruits.”

This year, LuLu is presenting more than 40 varieties of premium Indian mangoes sourced from various regions across India, offering customers an authentic seasonal mango experience.

Timed with the peak mango season in India, the promotion aims to showcase India's finest mango varieties to international consumers, especially the large Indian diaspora residing in Qatar, who eagerly look forward to the arrival of fresh Indian mangoes every year.

The festival features a wide range of popular and premium mango varieties, including Alphonso, Kesar, Badami, Langra, Dasheri, Mallika, and many more, carefully sourced from leading mango-producing regions of India.

Speaking during the inauguration, Vipul said:“LuLu has been hosting this Mango Festival for many years, and today it has become one of the most popular seasonal celebrations across the Gulf region.

“India is the world's largest producer of mangoes, offering an incredible diversity of varieties, and it is wonderful to see nearly 40 premium Indian mango varieties showcased here in Qatar. Indian mangoes have become a cultural bridge connecting India with Qatar and the wider Gulf community.”

“This year's festival is especially significant considering the global logistical challenges involved in transporting fresh produce.

“Despite these difficulties, LuLu has once again made exceptional efforts to bring the finest Indian mangoes to Qatar. I appreciate Dr Althaf and the LuLu team for continuously supporting Indian exporters and strengthening the relationship between India and Qatar through initiatives like Mango Mania.

“Even though mangoes are slightly more expensive this year, they remain one of life's great pleasures to be enjoyed.”

Saha said:“We always look forward to the mango season and are delighted to launch this programme in Qatar as part of our ongoing GCC promotion series.

“We are expecting a strong export season this year and are proud to showcase more than 40 varieties of premium Indian mangoes, including the prestigious Miyazaki mango, to consumers in the region.”

The inauguration concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the dignitaries and guests, marking the

official opening of LuLu Mango Mania 2026.

The mango promotion is currently running across all LuLu Hypermarket outlets in Qatar, offering customers a unique opportunity to enjoy the finest flavours of India's mango season.

LuLu Group mango mania festival summer