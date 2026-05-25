Qatar National Library Welcomes 4,773 Visitors At DIBF

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar National Library (QNL) brought knowledge, heritage, and innovation to the recently concluded 35th Doha International Book Fair, welcoming 4773 visitors over the past ten days at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

As one of the Arab world's leading literary platforms, the fair which concluded on Saturday offered QNL an opportunity to engage the community and introduce its personalised resources to new audiences.

This year marked the public debut of the #Library4You campaign, positioning QNL as a personal partner in every member's learning journey and demonstrating its dynamic role as a modern national institution.

The library's interactive booth engaged visitors in immersive experiences that connected them to its diverse collections, services, and cultural initiatives.

Visitor turnout remained strong throughout the event. The“Scan to Play: Qatar's Story” game on the Library's mobile app extended engagement beyond the physical booth: through a QR code-based challenge and prize draw, the interactive game generated 1100 app downloads.

The booth's programming was designed to appeal to a wide audience. Families discovered the“Ready for School” initiative through“Dream Big, The Hero is You,” allowing children to create personalised digital stories.

Students and adults engaged with the AI-powered“Literary Twin,” an immersive Ibn Battuta heritage journey, and a rare Aerial Photography Collection documenting decades of Doha's transformation. Prospective members explored the“Free Knowledge Shopping Spree,” while a 360-degree virtual tour offered many visitors their first glimpse inside the Library's iconic building. Scheduled appearances by Ramlly, the Library's beloved mascot, added warmth and energy to the atmosphere throughout.

“The Doha International Book Fair is a cornerstone of Qatar's cultural calendar, and this year demonstrated our community's strong appetite for knowledge, heritage, and discovery,” said Fatma al-Mannai, event specialist, QNL.“Seeing families, students, and researchers engage with such enthusiasm was deeply encouraging. Every interaction reflected what the Library stands for: a welcoming, inclusive space where knowledge is accessible to all.”

QNL DIBF visitors book fairs reading culture