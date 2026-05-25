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A Regal Tribute: The Hortensia Watch Pays Homage To Qatari Heritage

A Regal Tribute: The Hortensia Watch Pays Homage To Qatari Heritage


2026-05-25 02:18:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A true emblem of Chaumet's exquisite horology collections, the Hortensia jewellery watch introduces a refined new edition, radiating both elegance and allure.

This exclusive timepiece debuted in the Middle East this month as a limited series of only 100 pieces, available exclusively at Alfardan Jewellery in 2026.

Embodying magnetic appeal, femininity, and inherent value, this latest Hortensia timepiece is a pinnacle of superior craftsmanship and excellence.

Its design pays homage to the National Emblem, setting it apart as a unique creation within the collection.

A lustrous burgundy lacquered dial, imbued with a delicate sunray effect, evokes a profound sense of preciousness and refined sophistication.

This remarkable watch is accompanied by two interchangeable bracelet options, designed to complement every style.

A sumptuous burgundy satin strap delivers an elegant, high-fashion statement on the wrist, ideal for distinguished occasions.

Alternatively, a polished stainless steel Milanese bracelet offers enduring versatility and comfort, perfect for daily wear and adapting seamlessly to individual styles.

Named in celebration of Empress Joséphine's daughter, Hortense de Beauharnais, the Hortensia watch collection reveres the inherent splendour of nature.

Through this poetic masterpiece, the Maison eloquently reaffirms its deep-rooted identity and passion for botanical artistry, inspired by the Empress's own passion.

Chaumet Middle East Alfardan Jewellery

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Gulf Times

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