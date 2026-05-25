Canberra Widens LNG Reservation Reach Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Australia is moving to extend its domestic gas reservation scheme across liquefied natural gas projects and export arrangements, including volumes tied to existing contracts, sharpening a policy shift aimed at easing pressure on households, power generators and manufacturers exposed to volatile east coast gas prices.

The draft design framework for the scheme requires LNG exporters to supply gas equal to 20 per cent of their export volumes to the domestic market from 1 July 2027. The measure marks one of Canberra's most interventionist steps in the gas sector since Queensland's coal-seam gas industry transformed the east coast into a major LNG export hub a decade ago.

The latest framework indicates that the obligation will not simply be limited to new export deals or spot cargoes. Existing long-term supply arrangements will be factored into the reservation system, although contracts entered into before the government's 22 December 2025 announcement are expected to be protected from direct breach. Exporters seeking relief would have to show they have exhausted other options, including sourcing gas from third parties, using swaps or adjusting export schedules.

That distinction has become the centre of industry concern. Producers argue that long-term LNG sales to Asian buyers were underwritten by firm delivery commitments and large capital investments. Canberra's position is that the scheme can respect those commitments while still forcing exporters to ensure adequate domestic supply before additional cargoes leave the country.

The immediate pressure is likely to fall on Queensland's three LNG export ventures at Gladstone: Australia Pacific LNG, backed by ConocoPhillips and Origin Energy; QCLNG, operated by Shell; and GLNG, led by Santos. These projects link the east coast gas market to international LNG prices and have long been blamed by industrial users for tightening domestic supply, particularly in southern states where legacy offshore fields are declining.

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GLNG is viewed as especially exposed because it has less spare uncontracted gas than its rivals and has historically bought third-party gas to meet export commitments. A stricter domestic obligation could force the venture to secure more local gas at a time when manufacturers, retailers and power generators are also competing for firm supply. Santos has warned that poorly designed intervention could undermine investment and weaken Australia's standing as a reliable energy exporter.

The government argues that reservation is needed because Australia remains a major LNG exporter while parts of the domestic market face recurring supply warnings. The east coast market has enough gas resources on paper to meet demand for years, but development delays, infrastructure constraints, state-level restrictions and commercial incentives have left supply vulnerable during winter peaks and periods of high electricity demand.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has repeatedly warned that southern states could face shortfalls without new production, storage and transport capacity. Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia rely increasingly on gas transported from Queensland or supplied through ageing offshore basins, creating exposure to pipeline bottlenecks and price spikes.

Canberra's plan also sits within a broader attempt to replace temporary crisis-era controls with a permanent market framework. Existing mechanisms that allow export restrictions during domestic shortages are expected to be folded into the new regime. The policy is designed to create a modest surplus in the local market, putting downward pressure on prices without imposing a direct price cap on every transaction.

Energy-intensive manufacturers have supported stronger intervention, arguing that high gas prices have damaged competitiveness in chemicals, fertilisers, food processing, glass, bricks and metals. Their case is that Australian gas should not be priced solely against Asian LNG benchmarks when domestic production costs are lower and when local industry provides jobs and supply-chain resilience.

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Producers counter that forcing gas into the domestic market may suppress prices below levels needed to justify new drilling, compression, pipelines and processing plants. They say the risk is not only lower LNG revenue but also reduced investment in the very supply needed to prevent shortages later in the decade. Smaller domestic producers have also raised concerns that cheaper reserved LNG-linked gas could crowd out new local projects.

Asian customers will be watching the design closely. Japan, South Korea and China have relied on Australian LNG as a stable source of fuel, and any perception that Canberra may interfere with contracted supply could complicate future negotiations. The government has maintained that Australia will remain a dependable supplier and that pre-existing commitments will be honoured.