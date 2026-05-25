Nvidia Supply Push Sharpens Taiwan Pressure Arabian Post

Huang is expected to meet Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company chairman and chief executive C. C. Wei as Nvidia prepares a second-half production ramp for Vera Rubin, the next-generation platform that combines new Vera CPUs, Rubin GPUs, advanced memory and high-speed networking for rack-scale AI systems. The visit has drawn close attention because Nvidia's product cycle is now tied more tightly than ever to Taiwan's foundries, packaging houses, server assemblers and component suppliers.

Nvidia reported revenue of $81.6bn for the quarter ended April 26, up 85 per cent from a year earlier, with data-centre revenue reaching $75.2bn, up 92 per cent. The company also authorised an additional $80bn in share repurchases and raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 1 cent, underscoring the scale of cash generation from the AI infrastructure boom.

Demand is being driven by cloud providers, AI model developers, enterprise customers and sovereign AI projects, all seeking clusters capable of training and running larger generative and agentic AI systems. Nvidia has described the buildout of“AI factories” as one of the largest infrastructure expansions in technology history, with its platform spanning chips, networking, systems software and reference designs for data centres.

Vera Rubin is expected to follow the Blackwell and Grace Blackwell generation, which is still being shipped in high volumes. That overlap is creating pressure across Taiwan's supply chain because new capacity must support existing commitments while preparing for a platform with different requirements in advanced packaging, high-bandwidth memory integration, board assembly, cooling and system validation.

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Huang has described Vera Rubin as potentially the biggest product ramp in Nvidia's history and one of the largest technology manufacturing efforts Taiwan has handled. Industry estimates around the platform point to millions of parts across each system and the involvement of well over 100 Taiwan-based ecosystem partners, from chip fabrication and advanced packaging to printed circuit boards, power systems, connectors, thermal modules and final server integration.

TSMC remains central to the effort because Nvidia depends on its leading-edge process technology and advanced packaging capacity. The challenge is not limited to wafers. CoWoS and other packaging technologies have become strategic bottlenecks as AI accelerators require multiple logic dies, high-bandwidth memory stacks and dense interconnects. Any delay in packaging expansion can ripple through server production schedules, cloud deployment plans and Nvidia's revenue timing.

Taiwan's broader technology sector has become a critical artery for the global AI trade. TSMC, Foxconn, Quanta, Wistron, Wiwynn, Inventec and a dense network of specialist suppliers are competing to add capacity while dealing with constraints in land, power, water, skilled labour and equipment availability. The concentration gives Nvidia speed and engineering depth, but also exposes the company to geopolitical and operational risks.

China remains the clearest commercial setback. Huang has said US export controls have pushed Nvidia's share of China's advanced AI chip market to zero, a striking reversal for a company that once held a dominant position there. The restrictions have strengthened the opening for Huawei and other domestic suppliers, while leaving Nvidia dependent on whether Washington and Beijing allow compliant chips to be sold without triggering national-security objections.

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That loss has not slowed Nvidia's global momentum, but it has changed the composition of growth. Revenue is now increasingly concentrated in markets where hyperscale cloud companies, enterprise AI developers and governments are building large AI data centres outside China. For investors, the question is whether demand can keep absorbing each successive architecture at the scale implied by Nvidia's guidance.

Nvidia forecast revenue of about $91bn for the current quarter, above market expectations, signalling that orders for AI infrastructure remain strong despite concerns about overcapacity, power shortages and the pace at which customers can monetise AI services. Operating expenses rose 49 per cent to $7.75bn, reflecting the growing cost of research, supply commitments and ecosystem investments needed to sustain the company's lead.