Whit Monday Travellers Face Traffic And Airport Queues In Switzerland

Around 84,300 passengers travelled through Basel-Mulhouse Airport over the long Whitsun weekend. A further 34,000 people are expected to travel on Whit Monday, the airport announced on Monday in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA news agency. This is an estimate, according to the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse communications team.

On Monday, Geneva Airport predicted a volume of around 210,000 travellers over the entire Whitsun weekend.

In front of the Gotthard south portal, northbound return traffic was backed up for three kilometres on Monday afternoon. This led to a waiting time of up to 30 minutes. In the opposite direction, the traffic jam was one kilometre long with a time loss of up to ten minutes.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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