Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Whit Monday Travellers Face Traffic And Airport Queues In Switzerland

Whit Monday Travellers Face Traffic And Airport Queues In Switzerland


2026-05-25 02:13:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Travellers on Whit Monday led to heavy traffic on the roads and at airports. Traffic jams formed at the Gotthard tunnel on Monday and there was also a high volume of passengers at the airports. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Whit Monday travellers face traffic and airport queues in Switzerland This content was published on May 25, 2026 - 15:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Staus und Warteschlangen zum Ende des Pfingstwochenendes Original Read more: Staus und Warteschlangen zum Ende des Pfingstwochen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Around 84,300 passengers travelled through Basel-Mulhouse Airport over the long Whitsun weekend. A further 34,000 people are expected to travel on Whit Monday, the airport announced on Monday in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA news agency. This is an estimate, according to the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse communications team.

On Monday, Geneva Airport predicted a volume of around 210,000 travellers over the entire Whitsun weekend.

In front of the Gotthard south portal, northbound return traffic was backed up for three kilometres on Monday afternoon. This led to a waiting time of up to 30 minutes. In the opposite direction, the traffic jam was one kilometre long with a time loss of up to ten minutes.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

External Content Related Stories Popular Stories N

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN25052026000210011054ID1111165346



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search