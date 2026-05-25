46 Museum Shows And Biennials To See This Summer

MENAFN - USA Art News) Summer 2026's museum calendar is being shaped by scale, spectacle, and a renewed interest in how art occupies space - from the body to the land to the institution itself. Across Europe, North America, and Asia, major museums and biennials are preparing exhibitions that range from Laure Prouvost's quantum-physics project at Paris's Grand Palais to Carsten Höller's still closely guarded presentation at Beijing's UCCA Center for Contemporary Art.

Tomás Saraceno will also work on a grand scale this season. His monumental sculptures are headed to Munich's Haus der Kunst, while a permanent land artwork by the artist will go on view in Argentina, his native country. Elsewhere, Carolina Caycedo will present a show at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, and the National Gallery of Canada is mounting a survey of contemporary Indigenous artists from Inuit Nunaat, Sápmi, and Denendeh.

That emphasis on land and history is not new, but it remains urgent. Tate Modern is giving Ana Mendieta a major retrospective, one of the season's most anticipated exhibitions, underscoring how her work continues to shape conversations about place, memory, and the body. The summer will also keep collectors, curators, critics, and artists on the move: the Venice Biennale remains on view through November, while Manifesta lands in Germany's Ruhr region. Two new biennial-style exhibitions will also debut in the Northeastern United States, adding to what is already a crowded international circuit.

Among the museum shows drawing attention is“Akinsanya Kambon: Soul Sessions,” split between SculptureCenter in Queens and the Center for Art, Research and Alliances in Manhattan. Kambon, an American artist who helped lead the Sacramento chapter of the Black Panther Party, will present ceramics, paintings, drawings, and archival material, with the Queens venue focusing on his raku-fired sculptures that rework symbols from the African diaspora.

At Kunstmuseum Basel,“Cao Fei: Testimonies to the Near Future” will be billed as the Beijing-based artist's largest European survey to date. The exhibition includes“Whose Utopia,” her 2006 video of Chinese factory workers breaking into dance, alongside other works that collapse past, present, and future into a single unstable frame.

Other highlights include“Youth Palace” at Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, curated by X Zhu-Nowell, and“Musical Bodies” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which spans 130 objects from ancient Egypt to the present. Together, the season suggests a familiar but durable proposition: that museums are still where art tests the limits of scale, history, and collective attention.