Fortis Hospital Mulund Inaugurates Adult Vaccination Clinic To Strengthen Preventive Healthcare

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Reinforcing its commitment to preventive healthcare and building immunity beyond childhood, Fortis Hospital Mulund today announced the launch of its dedicated Adult Vaccination Clinic. The clinic, led by Dr Kirti Sabnis, Consultant - Infectious Diseases Specialist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, was inaugurated by Padma Shri Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar, along with Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra & Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director-Fortis Hospital Mulund, in the presence of senior clinicians, hospital leadership and support staff, underscoring the importance of adult immunization in strengthening public health outcomes.

Adult Vaccination Clinic inaugurated at Fortis Hospital Mulund by (L-R) Dr S Amey, chief guest Padma Shri Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar, Dr K Sabnis, Dr V Beri, Dr S Narayani and Dr S Gore



The clinic addresses the growing yet often overlooked need for adult immunization, offering comprehensive vaccination counselling, risk assessment, and immunization services - all under one roof. It seeks to build awareness about the critical role vaccines play in protecting adults from diseases such as Influenza, Pneumonia, Hepatitis B, Shingles, Tetanus, HPV, and other infections that can significantly impact adult health and quality of life.



While vaccination is commonly associated with childhood immunization, adults too remain vulnerable to several infectious diseases due to waning immunity, ageing, chronic illnesses, occupational exposure, travel requirements, and compromised immune systems. The clinic will offer personalized vaccination recommendations based on an individual's age, health status, lifestyle, travel plans, and medical history.



Speaking at the launch, Dr. Kirti Sabnis, Consultant - Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said,“Strikingly, in India, 95% of deaths related to vaccine-preventable diseases occur in adults! Adult vaccination remains one of the most underutilized preventive healthcare measures in India. Many adults are unaware that protection from certain diseases declines over time and that vaccination continues to be important throughout life. Our Adult Vaccination Clinic has been designed as a one-stop destination where individuals can receive expert guidance on recommended vaccines and get vaccinated conveniently in the same visit. Through this initiative, we hope to improve awareness, increase vaccine uptake, and support healthier ageing.”



The clinic will also cater to individuals with special healthcare needs, including patients undergoing organ transplantation, bone marrow transplantation, cancer treatment, or those living with chronic medical conditions that may require tailored immunization schedules.



Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, "At Fortis Hospital Mulund, we believe that the future of healthcare lies not just in treating medical concerns, but in preventing them. The launch of the Adult Vaccination Clinic is an important step towards strengthening preventive healthcare in our community and empowering individuals to take proactive measures to protect their health. As life expectancy increases and chronic diseases become more prevalent, adult immunization assumes greater significance in reducing disease burden, preventing complications, and promoting healthy ageing. Through this initiative, we aim to make evidence-based vaccination services more accessible while fostering greater awareness about the role of immunization across every stage of life."



Commenting on the importance of adult immunization, Padma Shri Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar who joined in as the chief guest, said“Preventive healthcare is the cornerstone of a healthier society. Adult vaccination is a powerful yet often overlooked intervention that can prevent serious illnesses, reduce hospitalizations, and improve quality of life. Initiatives such as dedicated vaccination clinics play a crucial role in creating awareness and making preventive care more accessible to the community.”



Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head – Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, said, "In India, while childhood vaccination has significantly improved public health outcomes, awareness around adult vaccination continues to remain limited. Through the launch of the Adult Vaccination Clinic at Fortis Hospital Mulund, we aim to bridge this gap by making expert guidance and access to vaccines more convenient. As healthcare rapidly shifts towards prevention, initiatives like these play a critical role in reducing the burden of infectious diseases, preventing complications that arise from gaps in adult immunity, and ensuring that people live not just longer, but healthier, more protected lives.”



The Adult Vaccination Clinic will function from Monday to Saturday between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Block A, OPD Area, Fortis Hospital Mulund, and will offer walk-in consultations, counselling, and vaccination services.



As India continues to focus on preventive healthcare and disease prevention, the launch of the Adult Vaccination Clinic marks an important step toward improving adult immunization coverage and strengthening community health outcomes.



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