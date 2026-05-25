Medicare's 'June 1' Update: Why Your Part B Deductions May Look Different On Next Week's Statement

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Many retirees checking their Social Security statements next week may notice something unsettling: their Medicare Part B deductions look different from what they expected. For some seniors, the change could be a slightly larger monthly deduction, while others may see new surcharges, adjusted withholding amounts, or changes connected to income-related Medicare premiums.

These updates are arriving as Medicare's Part B premium changes continue rolling into payment systems ahead of the June billing cycle, creating confusion for retirees who carefully monitor every dollar of their monthly benefits. The standard Medicare Part B premium increased to $202.90 per month, up from $185 in 2025, marking the first time the premium crossed the $200 threshold. Here's what you need to know about how your June statement might look a little different.

The Standard Medicare Part B Premium Increased Again

One major reason your Medicare Part B deductions may look different is the official premium increase that took effect for 2026 coverage. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the standard monthly Part B premium rose to $202.90 this year, representing a $17.90 increase from the 2025 premium of $185.

Medicare Part B covers physician visits, outpatient care, durable medical equipment, preventive services, and several medical treatments not covered under Part A hospital insurance. For most retirees, the Part B premium is automatically deducted directly from Social Security checks before the payment reaches their bank account. That automatic deduction system means many seniors only notice the increase when their monthly deposit suddenly looks smaller than expected.

Some Retirees Are Seeing Higher IRMAA Surcharges This Month

Another reason Medicare Part B deductions may change involves IRMAA, or the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount. Medicare uses tax returns from two years earlier to determine whether higher-income retirees must pay additional surcharges on top of the standard Part B premium.

Medicare beneficiaries with modified adjusted gross income above $109,000 individually or $218,000 jointly may face substantially larger monthly deductions because of IRMAA adjustments. Depending on income level, some retirees could see total Part B premiums climb as high as $689.90 monthly once surcharges are included.

Many seniors are especially surprised by these deductions because the income calculation uses older tax returns, meaning a strong investment year, Roth conversion, property sale, or consulting income from 2024 could still affect Medicare costs.

June Statements May Reflect Delayed Processing Adjustments

Some retirees may also notice changes because Medicare and Social Security systems periodically process delayed premium corrections and billing adjustments. For example, retirees who recently appealed an IRMAA determination, changed Medicare plans, enrolled late, or updated withholding information may see revised deduction amounts beginning with the June payment cycles.

According to Social Security guidance, beneficiaries who experience“life-changing events” such as retirement, divorce, marriage, or loss of income can request reconsideration of higher Medicare premiums using Form SSA-44. Those adjustments do not always happen immediately, which means some retirees receive revised deductions weeks or months after filing paperwork.

Seniors who recently contacted SSA about premium disputes or updated income records should carefully review next week's statement for new deduction amounts or retroactive adjustments.

The“Hold Harmless” Rule Is Protecting Some Seniors

One important Medicare protection many retirees do not fully understand is the“hold harmless” rule tied to Social Security benefits. Under federal law, certain Medicare beneficiaries cannot have their Part B premium increase exceed the dollar amount of their annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. That rule helps prevent some low-income retirees from seeing their entire COLA wiped out by Medicare premium increases.

However, the protection does not apply to everyone, including new Medicare enrollees, higher-income beneficiaries paying IRMAA surcharges, retirees directly billed for premiums, or people whose premiums are paid through Medicaid programs. As a result, two retirees with seemingly similar Social Security checks could see very different Medicare Part B deductions depending on their enrollment status, income history, and billing method.

Seniors Should Review Next Week's Medicare Deductions Carefully

Retirees should not ignore changes appearing on next week's Social Security or Medicare statements because even small deduction differences can signal important updates. Reviewing Medicare Part B deductions closely may help seniors catch billing errors, IRMAA surcharges, delayed adjustments, or premium increases before financial problems worsen later in the summer. Beneficiaries who believe their deduction is incorrect should contact Social Security or Medicare directly rather than assuming the change is permanent or unavoidable. As healthcare expenses continue becoming a larger part of retirement planning, understanding how Medicare Part B deductions work is becoming just as important as understanding Social Security benefits, taxes, and investment withdrawals.

Have you noticed changes to your Medicare Part B deductions or Social Security statement recently? Share your experience or questions in the comments below.