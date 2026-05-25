These 8 Comic Debuts Changed Everything: The Authority Figures Behind Your Favorite Heroes

MENAFN - PF Advice) Influential authority figures wield as much power to drive comic book stories as the superheroes. Many such characters don't even have superpowers; even when they do, they exist mainly to drive the moral ethics or control the actions of others. Perry White is a supporting Superman character, but he is responsible for shaping the journalistic principles of a young Clark Kent.

Even the Green Lantern Corps, a league of space cops, has bosses they must obey, the Guardians of the Universe. The Penguin and Ra's Al Ghul are influential authority figures in the criminal underworld who make life difficult for Batman.

Here are eight key comics featuring the debuts of characters who have the power of wielding professional, emotional, or authoritarian influence over others.

1. Superman #7 (1940) DC

One of the first influential authority figures to instill professional ethics in young Clark Kent was Perry White. White is the editor-in-chief for the Daily Planet's main offices in Metropolis. White is a hard-nosed and demanding but fair boss. The character made his debut as a character on“The Adventures of Superman” radio program in 1940.

White made his comic book debut in Superman #7 in the same year. A 9.8 CGC grade copy of this comic has a collectibles market value of almost $5,300.

2. New Avengers #5 (2005) Marvel

Cobie Smulders' portrayal of Maria Hill in the MCU is beloved, but she always defers to Nick Fury. In the comics, Maria Hill is one of those influential authority figures who do not mind challenging the authorities above her. Hill was once the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. She once ignored presidential orders to launch a nuclear weapon. She even kidnapped Vision and Spider-Man once to interrogate them.

Hill made her first appearance in New Avengers #5 in 2005. A near-perfect copy is worth about $50.

3. Green Lantern #1 (1960) DC

The Guardians of the Universe, who have no connection to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, are amongst the oldest influential authority figures in DC Comics. Their origin is complicated, but here is the short version: originally known as the Malthusians, the Guardians are older than time.

After a destructive experiment on their planet, they relocate to Oa, create the Central Power Battery, and become the authority above the Green Lantern Corps.

Also known as the Oans, the Guardians made their debut in this issue. A copy of this issue with a 9.2 CGC grade is worth $14,640. A near-perfect copy of this comic is worth over $77,500.

4. Legends #1 (1986) DC (Newsstand Variant with MASK comic Insert)

Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless authority figures in DC Comics. Only Lex Luthor has more power and influence than her. Waller oversees the Suicide Squad and causes major problems for the heroes and supervillains in the DCU. Viola Davis portrayal of the character in the DCEU and the DCU is loved by fans.

Waller made her first appearance in Legends #1 in 1986. The rare newsstand variant with a MASK mini-comic insert is worth almost $400 if in near-perfect conditio.

5. 2000 AD #2 (1977) IPC Media

Judge Dredd was originally a satirical creation. The character was a satirical take on the U.K. and international justice systems and the future consequences of unchecked lawlessness. Influential authority figures with the power to arrest, try, judge, and execute anyone on the spot,“Judges,” patrol dystopian mega-cities the size of continental regions and countries. Judge Dredd is the most notorious of such judges.

While Dredd made a cameo appearance in the first issue, issue #2 marks the character's first full appearance. This historic key comic is worth almost $17,000 in near-perfect condition.

6. Batman #232 (1971) DC

Ra's Al Ghul is one of the creepiest, deadliest, and most influential authority figures in the DC Comics criminal underworld. He is born of mixed Chinese, Egyptian, and Arab ancestry, although his origins change depending on the retcon. Ra's Al Ghul discovered the Lazarus Pit, which extends his life by hundreds of years. Additionally, he might be anywhere between 500 and 600 years old.

He is an eco-terrorist who wants to cull humanity to save the planet. He is also the head of the League of Assassins and knows Bruce Wayne is Batman. Ra's is Damian Wayne's grandfather, since Bruce has a child with Ra's Al Ghul's daughter, Talia.

He made his debut in this issue. A 9.8 CGC grade of this comic is worth over $8,200.

7. Batman #405 (1987) DC (Newsstand Version)

Carmine Falcone gets his introduction in this issue as the top ruthless mob boss of Gotham City. There have been various retcons of the character in the comics, but he is known as a Wayne family friend. A young Thomas Wayne aids a young Falcone after he is shot by rival Luigi Maroni. Falcone extends to Wayne any favor he needs in the future.

He was once the illegitimate father of Catwoman. Catwoman scratches his face, leaving a signature scar. Most casual readers and audiences know the name Falcone more from Batman streaming shows and films.

The rarer newsstand version of this comic is worth almost $400 in near mint condition.

8. Batman #58 (1941) DC

Oswald Cobblepot, The Penguin, gets his introduction in this issue. He was originally just a short, obese criminal. It would take decades of creators evolving the character into a man with physical disabilities and psychological trauma. The Gotham TV show and the critically lauded HBO series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, would change Cobblepot into a socially anxious, disabled man and gangster with severe anger management problems.

This historically important key comic is worth almost $25,300 in a 9.2 grade condition.

Authority Figures in Comics

Most people read Superman comics for the main character, but his authority figures were the ones who helped to mold his character. Perry White, Jorl-El, and the Kents would help to mold the man and superhero Kal-El/Clark Kent would become. Some comic book experts consider comic books to be a high form of literature, depending on the comic and storyline, due to the depth of storytelling.

So, don't overlook the importance of key comics featuring the first appearances of authority figures.

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