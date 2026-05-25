Rajasthan CM Calls For Public Participation In Water Conservation While Launching 'Vande Ganga' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday launched the 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan - 2026' from Bisalpur Dam in Tonk on the occasion of Ganga Dashami.

The Chief Minister performed Jal Pujan at Bisalpur Dam amid Vedic chants and prayed for abundant rainfall across the state. He later visited the Bisaldev Mahadev Temple and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of Rajasthan.

The statewide campaign will run from May 25 to June 5 and include a series of water conservation and public awareness activities down to the village level.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma said it is believed that Mother Ganga descended to Earth on the day of Ganga Dashami through the penance of sages and seers, becoming a life-giver for humanity. Recalling last year's campaign, he said the state government had undertaken conservation and cleaning initiatives at dams, ponds, lakes and anicuts across Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister announced that the campaign is being relaunched this year beginning Monday. Under the initiative, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly and other public representatives will participate in various water conservation programmes across the state. Emphasising that“Water is Life”, he urged citizens to actively contribute towards ensuring the success of the campaign.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma became the first Chief Minister of Rajasthan to visit Bisalpur Dam and conduct a detailed inspection of its SCADA system. A SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for a dam is an industrial automation and control network used to remotely monitor, manage and automate dam operations.

During the visit, he said Bisalpur Dam remains a crucial source of uninterrupted drinking water supply for districts in eastern Rajasthan. He directed officials to develop new infrastructure around the dam and stressed the need for effective measures to recharge the Banas River to strengthen rainwater harvesting and groundwater replenishment.

He also instructed officials to construct additional anicuts and install gates wherever required. The Chief Minister stressed that water conservation and harvesting efforts should be implemented through a comprehensive and long-term action plan to maximise rainwater storage.

He reviewed the dam's management system, water harvesting arrangements and SCADA operations, issuing necessary instructions to officials.

During the inspection, Water Resources Chief Engineer Bhuvan Bhaskar presented details of the SCADA system through a video presentation. Following the Bisalpur visit, the Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of Isarda Dam to review the progress of water conservation, water management and irrigation-related works.

Officials informed that the feeder channel of the Ramjal Setu Link Project passes through the Isarda, Galwa and Bandh Baretha dams. Under the 'Vande Ganga Water Conservation Mass Campaign', extensive public awareness and conservation programmes will be organised across Rajasthan from May 25 to June 5.

Activities including cleaning of wells, stepwells, ponds and other water bodies; Shramdaan (voluntary labour); Jal Chaupal community forums; Prabhat Pheri morning awareness rallies; plantation drives; and public awareness sessions will be conducted in villages across the state.

Additionally, several government departments will lay foundation stones for new water conservation projects and inaugurate completed works during the campaign period.

Public Health Engineering Minister Kanhaiya Lal, MLAs Rajendra Gurjar, Shatrughan Gautam and Ramsahay Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Abhay Kumar, along with other public representatives, officials and local residents, were present during the programme.