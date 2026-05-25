Trump Pushes Iran Deal, Abraham Accords

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 25 (IANS) U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said negotiations with Iran were“proceeding nicely” and called for several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement.

In an extended Truth Social post, Trump said the talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran could either result in a“Great Deal for all” or risk renewed conflict.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or no Deal at all - Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before - And nobody wants that!” Trump wrote.

The remarks came after Trump announced over the weekend that a broad regional understanding involving Iran and multiple countries in the Middle East and South Asia was nearing finalisation.

Trump said he discussed the matter with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, among others.

According to Trump, he told the leaders that countries participating in the negotiations should also sign onto the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered framework aimed at normalising ties with Israel.

“I stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords,” he wrote.

Trump specifically named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Jordan as countries he wanted to join the accords. He noted that the UAE and Bahrain were already members.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump said.

“If they don't, they should not be part of this deal, as it shows bad intentions.”

Trump also suggested Iran itself could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords if a final nuclear and regional agreement is reached with Washington.

“In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords,” he wrote.

“Wow, now that would be something special!”

The U.S. President described the Abraham Accords as a major success, saying participating countries had seen a“Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM”. He listed the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan as members benefiting from the arrangement.

Trump argued that a wider settlement involving Iran and Arab nations could transform the region.

“The Middle East would be United, Powerful, and Economically Strong, like perhaps no other area, anywhere in the World!” he wrote.

He also said he had directed U.S. representatives to begin the process of expanding the accords.

“By copy of this TRUTH, I am asking my Representatives to begin, and successfully complete, the process of signing these Countries into the already Historic Abraham Accords,” Trump said.