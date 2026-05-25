Fuel Price Hike 'Daylight Robbery': Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Centre

'Daylight Robbery': Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Centre

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slamed the BJP-led Central government over the recent hike in fuel prices and termed the move as a "daylight robbery" on the people of the country. He also accused the BJP of increasing the fuel prices following the conclusion of 2026 assembly polls

In a post on X, Vijayan alleged,"The Central Government is once again looting people by hiking petrol and diesel prices. Even as Brent crude prices fall globally, fuel prices are being pushed up - daylight robbery on common people. The BJP's usual trick continues: hold prices during elections, then empty people's pockets once votes are over". The Central Government is once again looting people by hiking petrol and diesel prices. Even as Brent crude prices fall globally, fuel prices are being pushed up - daylight robbery on common people. The BJP's usual trick continues: hold prices during elections, then empty... - Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 25, 2026

Challenges UDF to Cut State Taxes

He noted that the United Democratic Front UDF, which staged protests demanding tax cuts while in opposition, is now in power in Kerala. "People are waiting to see whether they will practice what they preached - cut taxes and raise their voice against the Centre," he asked.

Details of Fuel Price Hike

The remarks come amid a fresh round of fuel price hikes across the country, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23. Since then, cumulative hikes have hit nearly ₹7.5 per litre.

The sustained rise in fuel prices is being attributed to elevated global crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI)

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