India Holds Curtain Raiser Events In Several Countries Ahead Of International Day Of Yoga

MENAFN - IANS) Tallinn, May 25 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Tallinn, Estonia, hosted a curtain raiser Yoga session on Monday ahead of the 12th International Day of Yoga, which is observed worldwide on June 21 every year.

“The journey to the 12th International Day of Yoga has begun!. The Embassy, in collaboration with the local partners in Saaremaa Island, Estonia, hosted a vibrant curtain raiser yoga session, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of local people and community leaders,” wrote the Embassy of India in Tallinn on X on Monday.

The High Commission of India in Ghana also organised two yoga sessions at the Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Osu in partnership with Art of Living Ghana.

Meanwhile, in Bhutan, the Consulate General of India in Phuentsholing visited Samtse College of Education in preparation for the International Day of Yoga.

“Sucheta Chatterjee, Consul General of India in Phuentsholing, made her first visit to Samtse in the lead-up to the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at Samtse College of Education,” the Consulate General of India wrote on X on Monday.

The High Commission of India in Gaborone, Botswana, organised a special yoga session on May 23, where people enthusiastically participated in the event.

“As a curtain-raiser to the International Day of Yoga 2026, a special yoga session was organised at the High Commission of India, Gaborone, on 23 May 2026. Yoga enthusiasts from Gaborone, along with officers of the High Commission, enthusiastically participated in the event, celebrating the spirit of wellness, harmony, and mindfulness,” the High Commission wrote on X on Monday.

The National Assembly of Seychelles also hosted a Yoga Session in collaboration with the High Commission of India on May 23.

“The activity formed part of a broader initiative by the High Commission of India to promote the importance and benefits of yoga across Seychelles. The High Commission has been engaging with schools and various entities to raise awareness on yoga as a practice that supports physical health, mental well-being, and cultural exchange,” wrote the National Assembly of Seychelles on X on Monday.

The leadership of the National Assembly, namely the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, Leader of Government Business, Deputy Clerk and other Members of the National Assembly, also participated in the session along with the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles.

–IANS

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