Narcotics Valued At Rs 1 Crore Seized In Jharkhand's Chatra, Three Interstate Smugglers Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Chatra (Jharkhand), May 25 (IANS) Police in Jharkhand's Chatra district seized opium, doda and poppy seeds worth over Rs 1 crore in two separate operations against drug traffickers and illegal narcotics syndicates, officials said on Monday.

Three interstate smugglers, including the alleged mastermind of the racket, were arrested, while five others managed to flee during the raids.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate office, Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithani shared details of both operations and said the total value of the seized contraband is estimated at around Rs 1.01 crore.

In the first operation, police received specific information about illegal trade in banned opium near Bajrahi Maidan on the Bagra-Chatra Road. After verification, a special raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Simaria Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nagar Goje Shubham Bhau Saheb.

As the police team reached the spot, the traffickers attempted to escape. Armed personnel chased them and managed to arrest two accused, identified as Jivlal Ganzhu, a resident of Lutidih in Simaria, and Mohammad Faizan Malik of Ichak Kala.

The SP said Ganzhu is believed to be the mastermind of the interstate smuggling network. According to the investigation, he sourced opium locally and supplied it to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states through Malik.

Police recovered a TVS Luna, 7 kg 196 grams of opium concealed in its storage compartment and two mobile phones.

A follow-up raid at Ganzhu's residence led to the recovery of 78.4 kg of doda stored in three sacks.

Police are continuing raids to arrest two other accused -- Haider Khan alias Diwan and Dilawar Khan -- who escaped from the spot.

The operation involved Simaria Circle Officer, Station House Officer Surya Pratap Singh and NDPS police station in-charge Mohammad Shami Ansari.

In the second operation, police raided the Ichahar forest under Lawalong police station limits after receiving information that a large quantity of doda had been stockpiled there and was to be transported using a pickup van.

A team led by SDPO Nagar Goje Shubham Bhau Saheb carried out a late-night raid. Of the four traffickers guarding the stockpile, one, Kailash Ganzhu, was arrested, while three others fled under the cover of darkness.

Based on information provided by the arrested accused, police raided three separate hideouts inside the forest and seized 361 kg 52 grams of doda, 23 kg 820 grams of a mixture of doda and poppy seeds, and 25 kg 290 grams of poppy seeds.

The seized consignment from the second operation is estimated to be worth around Rs 54 lakh in the international market.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lawalong police station.

The operation was led by Lawalong police station in-charge Vidhayak Prasad Yadav, Sub-Inspector Wajid Ali and armed police personnel.