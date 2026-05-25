Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena To Review Passing Out Parade At INA Ezhimala On May 28

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, May 25 (IANS) The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will host the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the Spring Term 2026 on May 28, during which Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be present, an official said.

Besides being the Chief Guest at the event, Vice Admiral Saxena will be Reviewing Officer of the parade, lending added stature to this ceremonial occasion, the official said in a statement.

The passing out parade marks a defining milestone in the journey of every cadet – the transformation of young trainees into Commissioned Officers in the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, and the Maritime forces of Friendly Foreign Countries – at the culmination of rigorous training, said the statement.

This ceremonial event stands amongst some of the most time-honoured military traditions, as an inspiring blend of immaculate military drill, overwhelming sense of pride and patriotic fervour, it said.

Cadets who have successfully completed their training will march onto the parade ground, embodying their readiness to shoulder the responsibilities of safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers and security interests.

The POP for Spring Term 2026 will feature participation by trainees from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, alongside international trainees from three Friendly Foreign Countries – Seychelles, Tanzania, and Vietnam – underscoring India's enduring commitment to strengthening international maritime partnerships, the statement said.

The occasion will be witnessed by senior officers of the defence forces, foreign Military Attaches, proud parents, and the instructors and mentors at INA who have played a pivotal role in shaping these youth into future leaders of maritime forces.

Adding grandeur to the ceremony, the parade will feature the award of medals and trophies to outstanding performers, followed by the time-honoured tradition of the symbolic 'Shipping of Stripes' – Commissioned Officer Rank – marking the transition from being a trainee to a Military Officer, said the statement.

The event will be streamed live on the official social media channels of the Indian Navy, enabling audiences worldwide to virtually witness this solemn ceremony.