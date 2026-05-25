Arunachal CM Reaffirms Commitment To Transparent Recruitment, Hands Over Job Letters To 404 Engineers

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 25 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment towards ensuring a fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment system.

While addressing the felicitation and distribution ceremony of 'Orders of Appointment' to 404 successful candidates of the Junior Engineer Combined Recruitment Examination-2025 conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Khandu said that the achievement of the successful candidates was the result of hard work, merit and the unwavering support of parents, guardians and well-wishers.

Highlighting the scale and competitiveness of the recruitment process, the Chief Minister informed that a total of 9,023 candidates had appeared for the written examination, out of which 1,236 candidates qualified for the interview stage, ultimately leading to the selection of 404 candidates.

The Chief Minister lauded the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for conducting the examination in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Recalling the reforms initiated by the state government after irregularities surfaced in the Commission in 2020, Khandu said that the government undertook a complete overhaul of the institution by addressing loopholes and grey areas through extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders.

He stated that the Commission has now emerged as a robust and credible institution, successfully conducting transparent recruitment for Group A and Group B services over the past several years.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), established in 2017 to streamline recruitment for Group C posts and provide equal opportunities to all aspirants irrespective of influence or connections.

He said that the government's reform-driven approach was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had emphasised the importance of systemic reforms for accelerating Arunachal Pradesh's development trajectory.

Emphasising that Arunachal Pradesh's youth possess immense talent and potential, Khandu encouraged the successful candidates to continue aspiring for higher goals, including examinations conducted by the Public Service Commission and even the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

He expressed confidence that many among the selected candidates would go on to occupy higher administrative positions in the future.

The newly-appointed Junior Engineers have been recruited across key engineering departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Works Department (RWD), Urban Development and Housing (UD&H), Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department (PHE&WS), Hydro Power Development Department and the Department of Power.

Describing the role of Junior Engineers as crucial in infrastructure development, Khandu stressed the importance of maintaining quality, transparency and timely completion of government projects. He urged the engineers to uphold the highest professional standards while ensuring that quality is never compromised in the execution of roads, bridges, buildings and other public infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister observed that in many cases, quality issues in public works arise due to a shortage of technical supervision and emphasised that the newly-recruited engineers would play a vital role in strengthening project monitoring and implementation.

Khandu further informed that the state government would soon facilitate professional training for the newly-appointed engineers in collaboration with reputed institutions before their field postings. He stated that, initially, the engineers would be posted in planning and design wings under various departments to gain technical exposure and practical experience under senior officers before being assigned site responsibilities.

Stressing the importance of planning and design, the Chief Minister said these wings form the backbone of engineering departments as all project execution ultimately depends on proper planning, structural design and technical scrutiny.

Referring to the rapid growth of the hydropower sector in the state, he said Arunachal Pradesh is presently witnessing investments worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in the sector owing to the vision and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said such investments would gradually transform the State's economic landscape and create new opportunities for the younger generation.

Reiterating that honesty and transparency remain non-negotiable principles of the present government, the Chief Minister urged the recruits to work with dedication, sincerity and the spirit of“Team Arunachal” while serving the people of the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, senior officers and officials of the concerned departments were also present during the programme.