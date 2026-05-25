Big Infra Projects Worth Rs 42.78 Lakh Crore Making Rapid Progress: MOSPI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is monitoring 1,981 ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects, with a total revised cost of Rs 42.78 lakh crore as of April 2026, across 17 Central Ministries and Departments.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects stands at Rs 20.36 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 47.59 per cent of the revised project cost, indicating steady progress in project implementation, according to a MOPI flash report released on Monday.

A significant proportion of projects are at advanced stages, with 801 projects (40 per cent) achieving over 80 per cent physical progress, while 277 (14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion. The data also reflects a balanced pipeline, with projects distributed across early and advanced stages of implementation, the statement said.

The sector-wise progress of Infrastructure projects shows that transport & logistics remains the dominant sector, accounting for 55 per cent of total revised cost at Rs 23.34 lakh crore across 1,459 projects (74 per cent of the total projects), underscoring the central role of roads & highways, railways, aviation, urban public transport, shipping, and inland waterways in economic integration and logistics efficiency, it added.

The energy sector follows with 27 per cent of aggregated revised cost (Rs 11.30 lakh crore) across 221 projects, reflecting sustained emphasis on oil & gas infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission and distribution networks, and energy storage systems.

Communication infrastructure, with a revised cost of Rs 2.73 lakh crore (6 per cent) across 12 projects, represents targeted interventions aimed at strengthening digital connectivity.

Water & sanitation projects account for Rs 2.30 lakh crore (5 per cent) across 67 projects, highlighting continued focus on essential urban services.

Social & commercial infrastructure, comprising 77 projects with a revised cost of Rs 0.91 lakh crore (2 per cent), reflects selective investments in education, healthcare, real estate, tourism, hospitality, and wellness.

Projects classified under 'Others', amounting to Rs 2.21 lakh crore (5 per cent) across 145 projects, indicate diversification across sectors such as coal, steel, metals, and mining.

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accounts for the highest number of projects, with 1,137 projects (57 per cent), and also commands the largest share of total revised project cost of Rs 10.81 lakh crore (25 per cent), highlighting its central role in national infrastructure development.

Ministry of Railways is implementing 260 projects (13 per cent), and constitutes the second largest share of total revised project cost at Rs 8.69 lakh crore (20 per cent).

Ministry of Coal accounts for implementing 128 projects (7 per cent), with a total revised project cost of Rs 2.49 lakh crore (6 per cent).

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Ministry of Power, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga River are implementing 112, 102, 51, and 48 projects, with associated revised costs of Rs 5.19 lakh crore, Rs 5.53 lakh crore, Rs 3.75 lakh crore, and Rs 2.25 lakh crore, respectively.

The remaining 143 projects (7 per cent), with a total revised cost of Rs 4.08 lakh crore (10%), are distributed across various ministries/departments, including Higher Education, Civil Aviation, Steel, Telecommunications, Labour & Employment, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Health & Family Welfare, Mines, DPIIT, and Sports, the statement said.

The MoSPI continues to strengthen monitoring of central sector infrastructure projects through its PAIMANA platform, enabling improved tracking, timely reviews, and data-driven decision-making across Ministries, the statement added.