GCC Secretary-General Highlights Council's Strategic Achievements, Global Standing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Oman: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) continues to advance steadily toward deeper Gulf integration despite unprecedented regional developments and challenges, Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed on Monday.

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Marking the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Albudaiwi said the Council has, since its establishment on May 25, 1981, represented a pioneering model reflecting the depth of fraternal ties and the unity of shared destiny among its member states.

He added that the GCC has achieved major strategic accomplishments across the political, economic, security and military spheres, while further consolidating its regional and international standing as a trusted partner in international cooperation, a pillar of security and stability, and a key supporter of sustainable development.

On the political level, Albudaiwi affirmed that the leaders of the GCC states have laid down firm principles governing the Council's positions on issues of concern at the Arab, regional and international levels, founded on mutual respect and shared interests, in a manner that reinforces the security, stability and prosperity of the GCC states and their peoples.

Economically, Albudaiwi said the GCC is experiencing unprecedented growth, noting that economic citizenship represents one of the most significant outcomes of joint Gulf economic integration.

On the security front, he highlighted the adoption of the Comprehensive Security Strategy for the GCC states, describing it as a comprehensive framework for joint security cooperation designed to enhance the efficiency of security agencies, advance security integration among member states, and bolster their capacity to address emerging challenges.