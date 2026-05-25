General Authority Of Customs Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday Working Hours
Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs has announced its official working hours during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which will run from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, until Saturday, May 30, 2026.
In a social media post, it stated that the headquarters of the General Authority of Customs will remain closed throughout the holiday period, with visitor reception resuming on Sunday, May 31, 2026.Read Also
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The authority confirmed that customs ports will continue operating around the clock during the holiday.
It further stated that its electronic services will remain available 24/7 through the e-customs platform.
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