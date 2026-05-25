General Authority Of Customs Announces Eid Al-Adha Holiday Working Hours

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Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs has announced its official working hours during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, which will run from Tuesday, May 26, 2026, until Saturday, May 30, 2026.

In a social media post, it stated that the headquarters of the General Authority of Customs will remain closed throughout the holiday period, with visitor reception resuming on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

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The authority confirmed that customs ports will continue operating around the clock during the holiday.

It further stated that its electronic services will remain available 24/7 through the e-customs platform.