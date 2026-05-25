Old Doha Port Welcomes Visitors To Four Days Of Eid Al Adha Celebrations, Community Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port will mark Eid Al Adha with four days of festive programming across the Mina District, bringing together traditional music, cultural entertainment, and family activations in a lively waterfront setting.

Taking place from Wednesday, May 27 to Saturday, May 30, 2026, the celebrations draw inspiration from Qatar's rich maritime heritage while creating meaningful experiences for visitors of all ages.

The program is set to bring together traditional band performances at Chabrat Al Mina, live musicians along the promenade, complimentary Arabic coffee, a Floward Eidiya giveaway activation, Eid gift boxes distributed by Old Doha Port throughout the days, and more.

On the second day of Eid, the SFA Eid Run 2026, organized in collaboration with Qatar Sports for All, will take place at Mina Park.

Traditional Band Show: Each evening of Eid, a Traditional Maritime Band will perform at Chabrat Al Mina across four sets throughout the days of Eid, bringing the traditional rhythms tied to Qatar's seafaring past.

· Location: Chabrat Al Mina

· Date: Daily, May 27-30

· Time: 5:20pm – 10:00pm

Live Musicians Across the Mina District: Visitors can enjoy performances from a variety of musicians playing several different instruments, across different points along the Mina District.

· Location: Various locations along the Mina District

· Date: Daily, May 27-30

· Time: 5:20pm – 10:00pm

Floward Eidiya Activation: A Floward-branded bicycle will move through the Mina District distributing complimentary flowers and Arabic sweets to passers-by.

The activation draws inspiration from the Eid practice of giving Eidiya between family, friends, and neighbors.

· Location: Roaming across the Mina District

· Date: First Day of Eid, Wednesday May 27, 2026

· Time: 7pm – 8pm

SFA Eid Run 2026: Old Doha Port will host the Sports for All Eid Run 2026 at Mina Park, organized in collaboration with Qatar Sports for All Federation.

The community run features 3-mile and 2-mile categories for adults, and a 1-mile junior race and a half-mile mini kids' race.

Registration is available through Qatar Sports for All Federation.

· Location: Mina Park, behind the Terminal

· Date: Second Day of Eid, Thursday, May 28, 2026

· Time: From 5:30pm