Eid Al-Adha Working Hours For Government Healthcare Sector Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced today the working hours and service arrangements across the government healthcare sector during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The Ministry stated that all emergency and inpatient services at hospitals under the Hamad Medical Corporation, including Paediatric Emergency Centres, in addition to ambulance services, will continue to operate around the clock.

The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will also receive blood donors on the upcoming Tuesday and Saturday from 9am to 9pm.

The Ministry further noted that 21 health centres under the Primary Health Care Corporation will remain operational during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. In addition, urgent care services will continue to be provided around the clock through 15 health centres, including ten centres offering urgent care services for children.

The Ministry of Public Health has directed government healthcare institutions to announce the detailed operating schedules for their respective services during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The Ministry also announced the operating hours for several of its service departments during the holiday period. The Medical Relations and Treatment Abroad Department at the Ministry headquarters will receive visitors from 9am to 12pm, except on the first day of Eid and on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Ministry's Newborn Registration Office at the Women's Wellness and Research Center will operate from 8am to 12pm throughout the Eid holiday, except on the first day of Eid and on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition, the Death Registration Unit at the Unified Humanitarian Services Office will receive visitors daily throughout the Eid holiday from 8am to 12pm.

The Ministry also noted that the Unified Healthcare Sector Contact Center (16000) will continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Ministry of Public Health extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to all citizens and residents on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.