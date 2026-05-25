War Update: 65 Clashes On Front Lines Since Midnight, Over Third On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 16:00, published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, Russian artillery continues to shell border areas. Today, enemy attacks targeted Sopych, Novovasylivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Rohizne, Buniakyne, Ulanove, Malushyne, and Zarichne in the Sumy region, as well as Kliusy and Zarichchia in the Chernihiv region.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, two clashes were recorded. Russian troops carried out 49 shelling attacks, including one from multiple rocket launch systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched four assaults near Lyman, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne, with two engagements still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian troops attempted three assaults near Kivsharivka, Podoly, and Borivska Andriivka, with one clash still ongoing.

On the Lyman axis, seven clashes were recorded near Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavy, Yampil, and Ozerne. Two clashes are ongoing.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attempts to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

No active assaults were reported today on the Kramatorsk and Oleksandrivka axes.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, and Illinivka.

Ukrainian drones hit Russia's S-300 air defense system, fuel tank cars in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces attempted 25 assaults near Vilne, Kutuzivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks near Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne, with one engagement still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian troops attempted two advances near Bilohiria and Shcherbaky. One clash is ongoing.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped one attempt to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported on other front-line sectors. Ukrainian forces continue to exhaust Russian troops along the entire line of contact and in the rear areas.