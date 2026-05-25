North East Delhi Police Deploy 1,100 Personnel, Tighten Arrangements For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) North East Delhi Police have put in place elaborate security and civic arrangements for Eid al-Adha, with around 1,100 police personnel deployed across the district to ensure peaceful celebrations and smooth management of public services, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Alwal said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Alwal said the district administration has carried out detailed planning for the festival, identifying key religious sites and coordinating with multiple civic agencies to maintain law and order and public convenience.

"We have made detailed arrangements. In our area, there are a total of 278 mosques. Apart from that, we have identified several major and sensitive mosques - 27 major mosques and 22 sensitive mosques. In addition, there are Eidgah grounds as well, and accordingly, we have identified 55 Eidgah locations," Alwal said.

"We have put in place detailed arrangements for all these places. Around 1,100 police personnel have been deployed for the arrangements. We have intensified security at different picket points and deployed additional forces to enforce elaborate arrangements," he added.

The DCP said preparations for Eid al-Adha involve not only the police but also several civic agencies working together to ensure essential services remain uninterrupted.

"This arrangement is not only the responsibility of the police; many other agencies also play an important role. Electricity supply should function properly, so we have requested the BSES and NDPL authorities," he said.

Highlighting the role of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Alwal said officials have been asked to ensure cleanliness and prevent inconvenience to residents.

"The MCD also plays a major role, and we have asked them to ensure that, whether it is garbage or any other issue, the general public should not face any inconvenience," he said.

He added that fire service teams have been stationed at multiple locations for emergency response, while the Delhi Jal Board has also been requested to provide water tankers where needed.

"We have also requested the District Commissioner to ensure proper coordination of all these arrangements so that everything is managed smoothly," he said.

Extending greetings to the Muslim community, the DCP appealed to residents to follow Delhi government guidelines and cooperate with authorities.

"We would request our Muslim brothers and sisters not to carry out Qurbani in open areas, and to ensure that the waste is not left in public spaces. They should offer namaz as per the scheduled timings. And people should avoid rash or negligent driving," Alwal said.

He said the coordinated efforts are aimed at ensuring Eid al-Adha is celebrated peacefully and without inconvenience to the public.