MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 90-day routine gives toe fungus treatment the consistency and time needed to support healthier nail growth and reduce the chances of it coming back.

Los Angeles, CA, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When people search for a solution to toe fungus, many hope for something quick and simple. That's understandable. But in most cases, nail health doesn't improve overnight. This is why the Crystal Flush website recommends a 90-day protocol as a practical starting point for managing toe fungus.

The Crystal Flush 2-Step System is built around a routine that supports both the nail and the body. The topical serum uses Tolnaftate 1%, an FDA-registered antifungal ingredient, to address fungus directly at the nail bed. At the same time, the internal Balance supplement supports the body's natural defenses, helping reduce conditions that allow fungus to return.

What makes the 90-day timeframe important is consistency. Behavioral research suggests it takes around two to three months of repeated action to form a stable habit. In health routines, this matters because irregular use can slow progress or lead to incomplete results. Following a daily routine for about 90 days allows the ingredients time to work while helping users stay on track.

It's also helpful to understand how nails grow. Even when toe fungus starts to clear, the damaged nail needs time to grow out. This process often takes three to six months, depending on the individual. That means early improvement may not reflect the final outcome right away.

A helpful way to think about this is to compare it to acne care. Most people don't expect one treatment to solve everything instantly. Instead, they follow a routine and continue light maintenance even after their skin improves. Toe fungus care works in a similar way.

The 90-day protocol isn't meant to feel overwhelming. It's simply a structured way to stay consistent and give your nails the time they need to recover. From there, ongoing maintenance can help support long-term nail health.

Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any treatment for toe fungus or related conditions.

Media Contact:

Jason Gonor

888-717-5722

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Why the Crystal Flush Website Recommends a 90-Day Protocol for Lasting Nail Health