Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Continues 'Metro Monday', Urges Public Transport Use

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday continued her 'Metro Monday' initiative, travelling from her residence to the Delhi Secretariat using the Metro and a DTC bus for the second consecutive week. During the journey, she urged residents of the capital to make public transport a regular part of their daily lives.

She said that public participation is crucial for fuel conservation, pollution control and better traffic management. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government's 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign, launched in response to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's call, aims to encourage citizens to use public transport at least one day a week and turn fuel conservation and environmental protection into a mass movement.

During her Metro and bus journey, the Chief Minister interacted with commuters and listened to their experiences. She said it was encouraging to see a growing number of Delhi residents making public transport a part of their routine. According to her, this not only provides people with a safe, affordable and convenient mode of travel but also helps reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the capital.

The Chief Minister said that using public transport is not merely a matter of personal convenience but is also linked to the larger national interest. Every Metro ride, every bus journey and every shared trip contributes to fuel savings, lower carbon emissions and the creation of a better urban environment. She said that wider adoption of public transport would reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, bring down pollution levels, improve travel times and strengthen the country's energy security.

Govt Efforts to Strengthen Public Transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is continuously working to make the city's public transport network stronger, more modern and more citizen-friendly. Several measures are being taken, including the expansion of the Metro network, increasing the number of electric buses, modernising bus services, strengthening interstate connectivity and promoting shared mobility. These efforts, she said, are aimed at creating a cleaner, greener and future-ready transport system for Delhi.

She added that the government is not limiting itself to policy decisions alone. Public representatives are also using public transport themselves to encourage citizens to do the same. 'Metro Monday', she said, is part of this approach, seeking to raise awareness by setting an example through public life.

Inaugural 'Metro Monday' Journey

Earlier on May 18, setting an example to combat urban pollution and traffic congestion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday dumped her official vehicle to commute via the Delhi Metro and a feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat. The commute began in the morning when CM Gupta walked from her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan in Civil Lines, to Lok Niwas for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Following the meeting, she walked to the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, boarded a train to the ITO Metro Station, and then took a public feeder bus to reach her office at the Delhi Secretariat. Senior leaders Parvesh Verma and Ravindra Indraj accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the public transit journey. The commute was part of the Delhi government's newly launched 'Metro Monday' initiative, organised under the broader national framework of 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan'.

CM's Appeal for Public Participation

Responding to the Chief Minister's call, ministers and officials of the Delhi Government used Metro and public transport today to reach their respective offices. Speaking to reporters, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "I appeal to all citizens to make maximum use of public transportation. This will not only conserve the nation's fuel resources, but it is also essential for our city, Delhi. Given the rising levels of pollution and the traffic congestion issues in Delhi, if all of us, even if only on a small scale, begin incorporating the Metro, public transport, and buses into our daily routines, it will prove immensely beneficial for us all... We are working extensively to enhance 'last-mile connectivity'; if every individual contributes even a little to this endeavour, it will yield truly remarkable results for the city of Delhi."

Travelling by the transit network alongside her ministers, MLAs, and top officials to set an example, Gupta expressed gratitude to the large numbers of residents who participated in the mass campaign to help build a cleaner and more efficient Delhi.

"This approach will provide a solution to every challenge facing our city, be it the issue of pollution or any other problem. Today, on the occasion of the 'Metro Monday' initiative, for which we had issued a city-wide appeal across Delhi, I, along with all my colleagues, ministers, MLAs, and officials, have made a collective effort to travel by Metro today. I am delighted to observe that a great many residents of Delhi have also resolved to travel by Metro today. I express my heartfelt gratitude to one and all. Together, we will make Delhi even better," the CM added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)