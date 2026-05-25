Iranian Minister Calls Foreign Secretary Misri, Discusses Regional Developments And Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday received a call from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht Ravanchi, during which they discussed the ongoing developments in the region and also reviewed the bilateral cooperation.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri received a call from the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran, Majid Takht Ravanchi. Discussions focused on recent developments in the region and a review of bilateral cooperation,” Ranfhir Jaiswal, Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), wrote on X.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that the Chabahar Port remains a symbol of cooperation between both countries.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on May 15 in New Delhi, Araghchi acknowledged that the development of Chabahar Port has been slowed down due to the US sanctions. However, he expressed hope that India would continue its work at the strategic port.

"Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India, and we are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port. It is now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions. But, I am confident that this port would be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe through this transit route and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," he said.

He also noted that Tehran attaches great importance to its relations with India and both countries share the same concerns and interests in the Persian Gulf.

During his visit to India, he also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, discussing several issues, including the Strait of Hormuz and the current situation in West Asia.

–IANS

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