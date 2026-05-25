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Markets Open At Record High As Mideast Prospects Lift Sentiment
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index?opened at a record high on Monday, as investors took comfort from signs that the United States and Iran were?negotiating an end to their conflict,?easing concerns about inflation.
The TSX Composite Index ballooned 371.12 points to open Monday and the week at 34,842.48.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents to 72.43 cents U.S.
In the resource field, Hudbay Minerals climbed $1.66, or 4.9%, to $35.34, while Taseko Mines gained 44 cents, or 4.8%, to $9.54.
Gold flourished, too, with Americas Gold and Silver hiking 51 cents, or 6.4%, to $8.54, while Aya Gold & Silver better by $1.46, or 6.1%, to $25.61.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered with a vengeance, gaining 12.54 points, or 1.3%, to 986.01.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive in the first hour, led by materials, up 3.1%, gold brightening 2.1%, and information technology, ahead 1.3%.
Only energy looked downward, and 1.6% at that.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.9% Monday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices sank six dollars to $90.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $50.40 to $4,573.600 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
American stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
Canada's main stock index?opened at a record high on Monday, as investors took comfort from signs that the United States and Iran were?negotiating an end to their conflict,?easing concerns about inflation.
The TSX Composite Index ballooned 371.12 points to open Monday and the week at 34,842.48.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.01 cents to 72.43 cents U.S.
In the resource field, Hudbay Minerals climbed $1.66, or 4.9%, to $35.34, while Taseko Mines gained 44 cents, or 4.8%, to $9.54.
Gold flourished, too, with Americas Gold and Silver hiking 51 cents, or 6.4%, to $8.54, while Aya Gold & Silver better by $1.46, or 6.1%, to $25.61.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered with a vengeance, gaining 12.54 points, or 1.3%, to 986.01.
All but one of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive in the first hour, led by materials, up 3.1%, gold brightening 2.1%, and information technology, ahead 1.3%.
Only energy looked downward, and 1.6% at that.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sprang up 2.9% Monday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed for holiday.
Oil prices sank six dollars to $90.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $50.40 to $4,573.600 U.S an ounce.
ON WALLSTREET
American stock markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
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