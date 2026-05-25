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Dre Michèle Bernatchez Of Chiro Ste-Rose Celebrates 11 Years On Threebestrated® For Trusted Chiropractic Care In Laval


2026-05-25 10:31:04
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Millions of Canadians live with chronic back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and spinal conditions that quietly limit everyday tasks. For many, the search for lasting, non-surgical relief feels long and uncertain. Too often, patients spend months managing symptoms without ever addressing the underlying cause.

In Laval, Quebec, Dre Michèle Bernatchez of Chiro Ste-Rose has built a reputation for providing patient-focused chiropractic care designed to help individuals address these physical challenges safely and effectively.

Details of Dre Michèle Bernatchez

Dre Michèle Bernatchez earned her Doctorate in Chiropractic from Palmer Chiropractic University in Iowa. Since entering professional practice, she has focused on providing personalized treatment plans designed around the unique condition and recovery goals of each patient. Dre Michèle's approach combines chiropractic adjustments with modern therapeutic techniques designed to support mobility, spinal health, and overall physical wellness.

At Chiro Ste-Rose, patients receive care for a variety of conditions, including lower back pain, neck pain, sciatica, sports injuries, posture-related discomfort, headaches, joint stiffness, and herniated discs. Located at 550 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Suite 21, Sainte-Rose, QC, the clinic serves families, children, adults, pregnant women, and competitive athletes, offering each patient a care plan that is adapted to their specific condition and goals.

The clinic incorporates several technologies and therapies, including spinal decompression, ultrasound therapy, digital radiology, laser treatments, kinesiology taping, and thermography. The clinic also offers athletic performance support in accordance with the Titleist Performance Institute criteria - a program Dre Michèle has led since 2011 for golfers and sport-active patients.

Focusing on Long-Term Relief and Wellness

Dre Michèle Bernatchez emphasizes the importance of patient education and preventive care. She works with patients to help them better understand posture, ergonomics, body mechanics, and lifestyle habits that may contribute to physical strain and recurring discomfort.

Rather than focusing solely on temporary symptom relief, the clinic's philosophy centers on identifying contributing factors behind pain and mobility limitations. By combining chiropractic care with practical wellness guidance, Chiro Ste-Rose aims to support long-term recovery and improved daily function.

This balanced and patient-centered approach has contributed to the clinic's reputation within the Laval community. Many patients continue to seek chiropractic care not only for pain management but also for maintaining flexibility, mobility, and overall spinal health.

Beyond Clinical Care...

Dre Michèle is a member of the Ordre des chiropracticiens du Québec and Association of Chiropractors of Quebec and Canada. She has appeared on television as a health expert and has served as a public speaker and as Vice-President of the Société chiropratique Laval Rive-Nord. Her career reflects both deep clinical expertise and a genuine commitment to patient education. Initial consultations are offered at no charge, allowing new patients to determine whether chiropractic care is suitable for their needs.

Dre Michèle's commitment to individualized treatment and patient well-being has helped her earn the ThreeBestRated® award for the 11th consecutive time. This milestone highlights the trust patients place in her experience, personalized treatment methods, and continued commitment to supporting community wellness.

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EIN Presswire

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