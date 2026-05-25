Canon Demonstrates Print's 'Power To Move' With On-Stand Experience And Latest Large Format Technologies At Federation Of European Screen Printers Associations (FESPA) Global Print Expo 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2026/APO Group/ --

At FESPA Global Print Expo, 19th-22nd May 2026, Stand 2-E20 in Barcelona, Canon ( ) showcased how its wide-format production technologies and customer-led approach combine to create bold, high-impact prints that transform spaces and connect with audiences, delivering real business impact. Under the theme 'Move your World', Canon re-emphasised the commercial potential and positive momentum that speciality print businesses can gain. Visitors not only saw a curated selection of real-world applications from across the retail, interior décor, point of sale (POS), corrugated and packaging segments, but also gained valuable and practical expert advice on how to bring those applications to life. The selection of prints and tactile applications created on Canon's portfolio of high-performance production technologies for large-format print, including Arizona, Colorado, and imagePROGRAF printers, displayed in a visual and interactive sensory gallery on stand.

Making its European event debut, the new Colorado XL-series 3.4 m printer demonstrated its versatility and exceptional productivity by producing both flexible and rigid media applications live throughout the show. From signage and décor to point of sale and packaging, the printer extends the proven advantages of Canon's UVgel technology to the 3.2 m graphics market, delivering application versatility across a comprehensive range of media. From banner, paper, vinyl and films to soft signage, heat-sensitive materials, foam board, fluted polypropylene, acrylic and aluminium composite boards, print service providers (PSPs) have the flexibility to tackle diverse customer requirements. With print speeds of 70m2 per hour in quality mode, 106m2 per hour in production mode and up to 211m2 per hour in express mode, the system delivers the productivity needed for demanding production environments while accommodating substrates up to 52mm thick for rigid applications.

Flexibility Through Partnerships

The momentum Canon created for its customers was achieved through a rich ecosystem of trusted technology and media partners. This ecosystem was fundamental to Canon's presence at FESPA 2026 and was celebrated in all areas of the stand and in how technologies are located across the show.

Located between the Canon and Fotoba partner stands, was Canon's award-winning Colorado M-series roll-to-roll printer in a UVgel Factory for Wallpaper configuration. The set-up produced a range of applications – from personalised wallpapers to wrapping papers, to show and inspire the breadth of versatility and commercial scope of mass customisation that it can deliver. The system provides a fully modular solution for mass-customised, automated wallpaper production, with UVgel technology at its core, comprising a Colorado M5W roll-to-roll printer with a Fotoba jumbo roll JRL media feeder, output cutter and rewinding taping unit.

The global demand for customised packaging and wallcovering is rapidly growing, and with the Canon UVgel Factory for Wallpaper, possibilities are endless – from traditional wallpapers to murals, to short-run personalised wrapping and décor elements.

Across the aisle, on stand 2-E15, Canon partner Neolt Factory demonstrated a configuration of the recently launched 'UVgel Factory for Posters', comprising a Colorado M-series printer with jumbo roll loader, cutter and stacker. Here, visitors were able to observe the productive, highly automated, on-demand poster production system creating an array of Barcelona-inspired posters.

Canon AI Tactile Studio

Canon experts hosted a series of 'AI Tactile Studio' sessions at set times throughout the show. Held at a dedicated area on the stand, the 1-2-1 demonstrations showed how the simple workflow fostered creative freedom and enabled users to easily create unique tactile prints produced using the latest Canon technologies .

Workflows Engineered for Flexibility and Ease of Use

Supporting print demonstrations across all printers is Canon's PRISMA XL Suite of workflow solutions. PRISMA XL is an open, flexible workflow that integrates seamlessly with existing systems while supporting PSPs to deliver first-time-right prints and simpler production, even across complex jobs – from file preparation to printing the job, through to shipment. Complementing Canon's solutions on stand were Canon's software partners, such as OneVision and Onyx, demonstrating how an open, non-proprietary approach to workflow solutions can increase operational flexibility and profitability.

Visitors experienced Canon Imaging Supplies' wide format media portfolio for visual communications, supporting applications from signage and posters to wall coverings, textiles, and backlit displays. The range helped print service providers deliver consistent, professional results while offering sustainable media choices, including PolyVinyl Chloride (PVC) free large format graphic media.

Speaking about the show, Tushar Vaishnavi, Business Unit Director for B2B, Canon CCNA says,“At FESPA 2026, we created an experience designed to support PSPs and packaging converters to make confident decisions when looking for the right technologies and partners to support their next steps. This fresh approach saw each part of the stand carefully designed to reflect core business priorities for decision makers – from new commercial opportunities to ways to futureproof their businesses. Through an array of impactful applications created using Canon's UVgel, true flatbed Arizona, imagePROGRAF and workflow technologies, FESPA visitors saw clear proof of the exciting future of large format print and packaging. Whether you're a packaging converter or a signage and graphics producer, with the right partner, print has the power to transform spaces and campaigns and to move customers and consumers, delivering real business impact and long-term growth opportunities.”

Aligning with FESPA's theme of 'The Place for Experts', Canon was also a Gold Sponsor at this year's co-located 'Corrugated 2026' exhibition, stand 3/B150a.

There, visitors were able to speak to Canon corrugated experts and learn more about its technologies for this market, including:

Canon's next-generation, digital corrugated press, the corrPRESS iB17, which combines high-end graphic quality with industrial productivity and smart manufacturing flexibility. The press uses water-based inks and 1200 dpi resolution printheads that support high graphic standards and indirect food compliance. Delivering up to 8,000 sqm/h output on sheet sizes up to 1.70 × 1.30m, the corrPRESS iB17 enables efficient, scalable digital production. Current printing solutions for prototypes, mock-ups and ultra-short runs of printed corrugated packaging. This includes the Canon Arizona series of true flatbed printers and the UVgel Factory for Packaging (based on the Canon Colorado M-series printer) for pre-print corrugated.

To find out more about Canon's wide-format and packaging portfolio, supporting technologies and the full list of covered applications, please visit each dedicated product page:

Arizona flatbed printers portfolio: Colorado XL-series: Colorado M-series roll-to-roll printer and the different finishing options: imagePROGRAF series: PRISMA XL Suite of large format graphics software: corrPRESS iB17, a breakthrough digital press for industrial-scale corrugated packaging printing:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

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Canon Central and North Africa

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About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

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