XRP News: Surgexrp's Presale Rages On, Fills More Than 10% Of Soft Cap, Set To Launch Real-Time $SGP Allocation Dashboard

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgeXRP

The project's ongoing $SGP presale

Now, SurgeXRP is preparing to launch a real-time $SGP

For early buyers, this could be one of the most important updates yet.

SurgeXRP Presale Momentum Continues To Grow

SurgeXRP

Instead of relying on a fixed presale price, SurgeXRP is using a contribution-based model. This means there is no fixed presale price.

The final $SGP presale price will be determined by the total amount of XRP raised during the presale.

That structure creates a more open and market-driven allocation process. Every contributor receives their share based on the final presale calculation after the sale ends.

With more than 10% of the soft cap already filled, investors are moving early before the next phase begins.

Real-Time $SGP Allocation Dashboard Coming Soon

SurgeXRP is also set to release a real-time $SGP allocation

The dashboard is expected to help buyers monitor their estimated $SGP allocation as the presale progresses.

This gives participants more transparency and allows them to follow the presale momentum as more XRP is contributed.

For a presale where the final price depends on the total XRP raised, this dashboard is a major step toward giving users clearer visibility.

It also adds another reason for buyers to stay engaged as the presale moves toward its next milestone.

Why XRP Whales Are Paying Attention

SurgeXRP

The project is positioned around XRPL real estate infrastructure, giving it a clearer use case than many hype-driven token launches.

The $SGP token

SurgeXRP has a fixed total supply of 200 million $SGP, with 100 million $SGP allocated to the presale. No additional minting is planned.

Presale Bonuses And Listing Plans

SurgeXRP is also offering strong incentives for early contributors.

The first 100 presale contributors will receive a 10% bonus on their tokens. In addition, the top 20 contributors on the upcoming leaderboard will receive another 10% bonus.

The project has also confirmed planned listings on XPMarket and MagneticDEX at a price 30% higher than the final presale price.

That means early contributors may enter before public trading begins and before the planned listing valuation takes effect.

How To Join The SurgeXRP Presale

Joining the SurgeXRP presale is simple:

Buy XRP from an exchange like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Send your XRP to a wallet such as Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger.

Copy the official presale wallet address or scan the QR code.

Send your XRP contribution.

Wait for the presale to end and receive your $SGP allocation.

Join the Telegram community

Don't Miss The SurgeXRP Presale Window

SurgeXRP has already filled more than 10% of its soft cap, and the upcoming real-time allocation dashboard could bring even more attention to the presale.

For XRP holders looking for the next XRPL real estate and RWA opportunity, SurgeXRP is one to watch before the presale moves closer to its next milestone.

Website:

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