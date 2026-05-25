Divya Dutta Relives Her Childhood Days As She Enjoys A Rejuvenating Train Ride

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta decided to relive some of her childhood memories with a recent train journey filled with friends, food, and fun.

In the clip uploaded by Divya on her official Insta handle, she was seen playing some card games in the train with fellow passengers and also enjoying the food served by the train authorities.

At the end, we could see her simply soaking in the view outside the window. She was also seen standing at the gate of the train during one of the stops.

Reminiscing about the good old days, Divya wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Bachpan se train mei safar karne ka apne ek mazaa tha...beautiful journey..achi company...stations pe rukna, chai peena kulhad mein,...wo train mei khaane peene ka samaan bechte log... this..was reliving all that...(sic)."

Keeping in tune with the vibe of the clip, Divya added the "Raah Pe Rahte Hain" track by Kishore Kumar as the background score.

Divya keeps on providing glimpses from her personal and professional life on social media.

Recently, she celebrated her precious 'Dostana' with fellow actress Sonali Bendre with another adorable post on Instagram.

She took to her official handle and published an adorable picture with Sonali. The 'Sarfarosh' actress had her hands around Divya's shoulders in the snap, which included the caption, "The most precious friendships are the ones when u are just beginning...the firsts...She is that!! When life here in the industry just started...she stood next to me with her arm around...and she continues to do that..love you @iamsonalibendre".

Work-wise, Divya has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her recently released web series, "Chiraiya", which was made under the direction of Shashant Shah.

Produced by SVF Entertainment, the show boasts a stellar cast with Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in crucial roles, along with others.