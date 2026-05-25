EPS Slams TVK For 'Horse Trading' As Three AIADMK Mlas Switch Sides

EPS Accuses TVK of 'Horse Trading'

AIADMK General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Monday accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of "horse trading" and "pre-planned conspiracy" after three of its MLAs resigned and joined hands with the ruling camp. In a statement, EPS condemned the induction of three former AIADMK MLAs, Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel, and Jayakumar into the TVK, after their resignations were accepted by the Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar. The three leaders joined the TVK camp in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Vijay, Palaniswami said that he entered politics claiming to be a "clean force," however, he is now indulging in "deceitful politics." EPS said in the statement, "Resignation on the ground floor (at the Secretariat)! Induction into the party on the upper floor! Strong condemnation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for introducing low-grade politics and a horse-trading culture in Tamil Nadu! The film celebrity who entered politics proclaiming himself as a 'pure self-radiant clean force,' and who failed to secure the complete support of the people, is now engaging in various deceitful political tactics to protect the unstable government he has formed. This is nothing short of shameful. The people of Tamil Nadu are ridiculing the fact that, in an unprecedented manner in the political history of Tamil Nadu, he is indulging in disgraceful horse-trading politics to safeguard the minority government he has formed."

'Deceitful Politics to Safeguard Minority Govt'

As the TVK formed the government with the support of smaller parties, which were a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, the AIADMK leader added, "Without even realizing that in 126 out of the 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu the people voted against him, he went seeking support from a few parties that won only because of the support of the very party he had once branded as an "evil force." Furthermore, he allegedly went sofa-in-hand, in 'Pushpa' movie style, to obtain the support of certain MLAs elected on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The people who voted are now questioning whether this is the conduct of an honest politician."

He further stated that the AIADMK has continued to serve the people despite "betrayals and backstabbing" in the past, and will not be shaken by the resignation of its three MLAs. "... This has exposed a pre-planned conspiracy drama and horse-trading operation. Facing such underhanded acts by the present TVK government is a new kind of challenge in Tamil Nadu politics. The mighty movement called the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has continued serving the people despite enduring numerous betrayals and backstabbing incidents. Whether they are MLAs supporting this government or those who have now resigned, they must not forget that they won only because people voted against the symbol of the film celebrity. If anyone thinks that through such acts of betrayal they can shake the AIADMK, bring it down, and occupy its place, that dream will end as nothing more than a daydream," the statement read.

He called for a "fitting lesson" for the TVK, and said, "Just as 'governments may change, but the scenes remain the same,' and like 'new liquor in an old herd,' the people of Tamil Nadu will soon teach a fitting lesson to this new troupe that survives by climbing on the backs of others for its political journey."

DMK Chief Joins Chorus; Bye-Elections Announced

Earlier today, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also alleged "horse trading" by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and also slammed DMK's former ally Congress, calling out its "hypocrisy." As the Speaker accepted the resignations, bye-elections will be held for Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai constituencies, along with Trichy East, from where Chief Minister Vijay had tendered his resignation after winning two seats. Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively, in the Assembly elections.

With this development, AIADMK, which won 47 seats in the Assembly elections, stands at 44 seats. However, the cracks within the party were exposed since 25 of its MLAs voted for the TVK during the trust vote. (ANI)

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