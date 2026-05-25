UP Man Tortured For Hours, Electrocuted And Poisoned In Alleged Murder Plot By Wife And Lover

A horrifying murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has shocked people after police claimed a man was brutally tortured and killed by his wife, her alleged lover, the wife's sister and the sister's boyfriend. The incident took place in the Dhakka area under the Majhola police station limits. According to police, the accused first tried to poison the victim, then beat him, gave him electric shocks and finally forced more poison into his body before trying to make the murder look like a suicide.

Police said the victim, identified as Pawan, suffered for nearly three hours before dying, according to a report by Aaj Tak. The case has raised serious questions about trust, family relationships and hidden domestic conflicts.

Marriage that began six years ago ended in tragedy

According to police, Pawan married Aanchal around six years ago. The couple also had a three-year-old daughter.

Neighbours and local residents said the family initially appeared normal. However, over the past few months, fights between the husband and wife had reportedly become frequent.

During investigation, police found that Aanchal allegedly developed a relationship with her relative Ankit, who is said to be her nephew in relation.

Police said Pawan had become suspicious about their closeness, which often led to arguments inside the house. Family members claimed that Pawan had repeatedly objected to the relationship, but tensions inside the home only increased.

मुरादाबाद से खौफनाक घटना सामने आई है, जहाँ एक पत्नी ने अपने पति को मौत के घाट उतार दिया।पवन और अचल की शादी 6 साल पहले हुई थी और दोनों की 3 साल की बेटी भी है। पत्नी का अपने भतीजे से प्रेम-प्रसंग चल रहा था। जब पति को यह बात पता चली तो दोनों के बीच विवाद शुरू हो गया। पत्नी ने पति... twitter/IfrXQRXEqN

- Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) May 25, 2026

Murder allegedly planned in advance

Police officials said the murder was not a sudden act done in anger. According to investigators, it was a planned conspiracy.

The accused allegedly included Aanchal, her alleged lover Ankit, her sister Shikha and Shikha's boyfriend Ajay.

Investigators said Shikha had arrived at the house four days before the incident, and police suspect the murder plan was prepared during that period.

According to police, all four accused were present inside the house on the day of the crime.

Officials believe Pawan would not have been overpowered for such a long time unless several people were involved together.

Victim allegedly tortured for nearly three hours

Police investigation revealed disturbing details about the alleged torture before the murder. According to officials, the accused first attempted to poison Pawan. When he resisted, he was allegedly tied up and beaten badly.

Police said electric shocks were then given to him using wires. Investigators believe Pawan remained in pain and struggled for almost three hours.

As his condition worsened, the accused allegedly forced him to consume poison again.

After his death, police said the accused tried to present the case as a suicide.

According to investigators, the body was thrown down the staircase so it would appear that Pawan had consumed poison and then fallen.

Police became suspicious after reaching the spot

The incident initially spread in the area as a suspected suicide case.

Neighbours said they noticed some movement and disturbance inside the house at night, but nobody realised such a major crime was happening inside.

Soon afterwards, news spread that Pawan had allegedly consumed poison and fallen from the stairs. People gathered outside the house while family members appeared to be crying.

However, police officers who reached the scene felt something was suspicious from the beginning. According to officials, Pawan's body had several injury marks that did not match the story of a simple fall after consuming poison.

The post-mortem report also reportedly showed signs of assault and other serious injuries.

After this, police began questioning family members and nearby residents.

Statements kept changing during questioning

Police said the accused persons gave inconsistent statements during questioning. Investigators also checked mobile call records, chats and technical evidence, which further increased suspicion.

According to police, when the accused were questioned strictly, the entire alleged conspiracy came out.

Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal said police found that Pawan was allegedly murdered by his wife Aanchal, her alleged lover Ankit, sister Shikha and Shikha's boyfriend Ajay.

All four accused have now been arrested and presented before a court.

Police said further legal action in the matter is continuing.

Family says victim feared for his life

Pawan's family told police that he had earlier expressed fear about his safety.

According to relatives, around three months ago he had called his sister and said the situation at home was not good and he feared a major conspiracy against him.

At that time, the family reportedly treated the matter as a normal domestic dispute and did not take it very seriously.

Now, relatives say they regret not understanding the seriousness of his fears earlier.

Child left without parents

The case has also drawn attention because of the couple's three-year-old daughter. Residents in the area said the child has now lost her father while her mother has landed in jail.

Family members said their biggest concern now is the future of the young girl.

Many people in the locality have expressed shock that such a brutal crime could happen inside a family home. Locals are especially disturbed by the allegation that a relationship within the extended family became the reason behind the murder conspiracy.

Police are still investigating every part of the case. Officials said mobile chats, call records and other evidence collected from the crime scene are being examined carefully.

Investigators are also trying to understand the exact sequence of events that took place inside the house before Pawan's death.

The investigation in the case is ongoing.