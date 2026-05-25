Visit Qatar Wins Gold At New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has won a Gold Tower Award at the 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for its campaign launched in November 2025, showcasing Qatar's packed and diverse calendar of world-class cultural, sporting and entertainment events.

The campaign received recognition in the Tourism category under the Corporate Image Division and was featured in the festival's internationally recognized Winners Gallery.

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Set within the arrivals terminal at Hamad International Airport, the campaign brings Qatar's year-round calendar of events to life through cinematic storytelling and appearances by internationally recognized talent, who also amplified the campaign across their own digital channels.

The film captures the anticipation and excitement of arriving in Qatar while highlighting the destination's rich cultural identity, world-class hospitality offering, and diverse tourism experiences and events.

Running from November 2025 to January 2026 across 15 markets, including the GCC, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, the campaign was activated through an integrated multi-platform strategy spanning activations, paid social, programmatic advertising, connected TV, and direct media placements.

According to Visit Qatar, the campaign generated more than 3.7 billion impressions, over 11.3 million clicks, and 1.1 billion video views, in addition to attracting around 2 million landing page visits, significantly surpassing projected targets.

The award reflects Visit Qatar's continued commitment to delivering impactful global campaigns that elevate Qatar's international profile and reinforce its position as a leading tourism destination.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honor excellence in storytelling and creative communications across television, film and branded content, recognizing outstanding work by organizations and brands around the world.