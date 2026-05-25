Card-Linked Donations Market Set To Reach $2.82 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The card-linked donations market has been gaining significant traction recently, fueled by the rise of digital payment technologies and evolving consumer preferences. This innovative fundraising approach seamlessly integrates charitable giving with everyday spending, setting the stage for impressive growth in the coming years. Below, we explore the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and other important aspects shaping this sector.

Market Expansion and Future Projections for the Card-Linked Donations Market

The card-linked donations market has witnessed rapid growth, increasing from $1.55 billion in 2025 to a projected $1.75 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This surge during the past years is largely due to wider adoption of digital payment solutions, heightened corporate social responsibility awareness, the rise of online fundraising platforms, expansion in credit and debit card usage, and ongoing digital transformation efforts by nonprofits. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to climb further, reaching $2.82 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.8%. Factors contributing to future growth include greater penetration of fintech-enabled donation systems, increased use of embedded finance within payments, rising real-time transaction API adoption, growth in mobile-first payment ecosystems, and a rising demand for automated micro-donation technologies.

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Key Factors Encouraging Growth in the Card-Linked Donations Market

One significant driver accelerating market growth is the widespread use of digital wallets and contactless payment methods. These technologies allow consumers to store payment information electronically and complete transactions quickly via near-field communication (NFC) or online authentication without needing physical cards or cash. The convenience and speed offered by digital wallets and contactless payments help link everyday spending to donation platforms effortlessly, encouraging frequent micro-donations to charities.

For example, a report from the Central Bank of Ireland in February 2024 highlighted that in 2023, the value share of mobile wallet and NFC payments within domestic card payments rose by 8%, moving from 9.9% in January to 17.9% in December. Meanwhile, transaction volumes grew by 10.7%, with their share increasing from 20.5% to 31.2% during the same period. This expanding adoption of contactless and digital wallet payments is a key catalyst for the card-linked donations market's ongoing growth.

How Card-Linked Donations Simplify Giving

Card-linked donations represent a digital fundraising approach where consumers automatically donate to charities whenever they use their credit or debit cards for purchases. This system connects payment card transactions with donation platforms through secure payment networks or APIs, embedding charitable contributions into everyday spending. By enabling small, regular contributions effortlessly, card-linked donations help nonprofits raise funds more efficiently and encourage donors to participate without extra effort.

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Regional Landscape and Growth Patterns in the Card-Linked Donations Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the card-linked donations market, reflecting strong digital payment adoption and established charitable giving habits. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing fintech innovation, expanding mobile payment usage, and rising awareness of digital donation solutions. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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