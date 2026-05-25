Kerala Poll Debacle A Serious Setback, Says CPI-M Chief M.A. Baby

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Admitting that the Communist Party of India-Marxist is passing through one of its most difficult political phases in decades, party General Secretary M. A. Baby on Monday described the Kerala election defeat as a serious setback and said the party was undertaking a detailed internal review of the debacle.

Addressing the media after the CPI-M Central Committee meeting, Baby said the party and the Left Democratic Front were closely examining the reasons behind the defeat, and that fearless and independent discussions were taking place within the organisation.

He also acknowledged that this was the first time since 1977 that the Left had failed to retain power in any Indian state.

While Baby maintained that the BJP's growth in Kerala had been checked to an extent and claimed the saffron party had been defeated in Tamil Nadu, he admitted that the emergence of a stronger right-wing presence in Kerala had created a serious political situation.

The remarks come amid mounting internal criticism against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Secretary M. V. Govindan following successive electoral setbacks, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 local body elections.

For perhaps the first time in over three decades, Vijayan, once regarded as the unquestioned and unchallenged leader of the Kerala CPI-M, is facing intense resistance from within the party itself.

Leaders from several organisational levels are openly demanding accountability and, in some quarters, even calling for both Vijayan, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, and Govindan to step down from their posts.

Senior leaders privately admit that dissatisfaction against the present leadership has spread deeper than ever before.

Several sections within the party had demanded a special plenum to undertake corrective measures and openly discuss what many view as the leadership's failure to respond to repeated electoral warnings.

However, indications from the Central Committee suggest that no such plenum is likely in the immediate future, giving temporary relief to Vijayan and Govindan.

Party insiders say the national leadership is reluctant to push for an abrupt change at the top in Kerala, fearing it could trigger deeper factional divisions.

Instead, the CPI-M appears inclined to continue with Vijayan for now while gradually preparing the ground for a more calibrated and honourable political exit.

The once combative Vijayan, known for his iron grip over the organisation and tough political style, is now increasingly viewed within sections of the party as politically weakened and withdrawn.

With age also catching up, many in the CPI-M believe an informal transition phase has already begun, even if the leadership remains publicly silent on succession.

Baby also criticised the Congress, accusing it of weakening opposition unity through allegations of a CPI-M-BJP understanding during the Assembly election campaign.

A special Central Committee meeting has been scheduled in July for a comprehensive review of election reports from various states.