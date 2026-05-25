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Iqbal Akhtar

Iqbal Akhtar


2026-05-25 09:06:44
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Florida International University
Profile Articles

Dr. Iqbal Akhtar is an associate professor with a dual appointment in the departments of Religious Studies and Politics & International Relations in the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs. He completed his doctorate at the University of Edinburgh's New College School of Divinity. His current work explores the origin of the Khōjā peoples in the Subcontinent through extant oral traditions known as the kahaṇī in Sindhi, Gujarati, and Hindustani. He teaches both undergraduate and graduate courses as well as independent studies which include but are not limited to: Islamic Political Thought, Advanced Interpretations of the Quran, Voice of the Prophet, Islamic Faith and Society, Women in Islam, and Islamic Mysticism (Sufism). He is the research director of the Western Indian Ocean Studies programme and director of the Jain Studies program at FIU.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Florida International University
Education
  • 2014 University of Edinburgh, Divinity

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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