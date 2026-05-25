Ranchi POCSO Court Hands Down 20-Year RI Sentence For Abduction, Rape Of Minor

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, May 25 (IANS) A special POCSO court in Ranchi on Monday sentenced Umendra Kumar alias Umendra Rai to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting a minor girl and repeatedly raping her.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict, saying that he will have to serve an additional period of imprisonment if he fails to make the payment.

The incident took place in the Doranda police station area of Ranchi in 2023.

According to documents and evidence presented by the prosecution, the crime took place on August 13, 2023. A 15-year-old girl from the area had stepped out in the evening to have pizza at Hinoo Chowk when the accused, who was already lying in wait, intercepted her and lured her away to a secluded place.

He forcibly took the victim to a rented house in Tupudana, where she was held captive for several days.

During this period, the accused repeatedly raped several times her against her will. Whenever the victim protested or attempted to contact her parents, he threatened to kill her and her family.

The girl somehow managed to escape and narrated the ordeal to her family, after which a case was registered.

The special court completed the fast-track trial in this sensitive case on May 19 and convicted Rai on that day. However, the sentence was reserved for May 25.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented the victim's statement, the medical report, and other evidence, on the basis of which the court found Umendra Rai guilty.

The sentence was pronounced after the court heard arguments from both sides on the quantum of punishment.

Rai has been in judicial custody since August 18, 2023, when he was arrested. For security reasons, he was produced before the POCSO court via video conferencing from Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi at the time of sentencing.