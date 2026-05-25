Rijiju On 'Cockroach' Trend: Govt Focused On Serious Work, Not Trends

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government does not need to react to every issue or social media trend, stressing that it is focused on "serious work" and that the country is run by its elected representatives.

Speaking to ANI in Dibrugarh, Rijiju said, "We are engaged in serious work. It's not right to react to everything... Nothing will happen. The people run the country. They cast their votes, elect their representatives, and serve the country. We pay attention to serious issues, but it's not necessary to comment on everything."

'Cockroach Janata Party' Movement

His remark came on the 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement, which began as a satirical online protest after a controversy involving remarks linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing. In reprimanding an individual over a legal plea, the court reportedly made a generalised reference to underemployed young social media activists as "cockroaches" and "parasites." While the CJI later clarified that the remarks were misquoted and aimed strictly at individuals using fake law degrees, the damage was done. Gen Z and millennial netizens weaponised the "cockroach" label as a badge of honour, creating a satirical "political party" that quickly outpaced mainstream political organisations in digital engagement. Within a week, the movement gathered millions of followers, highlighting structural issues within the education and employment sectors before facing a sudden government crackdown.

PIL Filed in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking action against the satirical outfit "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) for allegedly misusing and commercially exploiting oral observations made by the Court during judicial proceedings.

The plea, filed by Advocate Raja Choudhary, alleges that the group used courtroom remarks for branding, publicity and monetised digital engagement. "The Petitioner respectfully submits that subsequent developments, including activities associated with 'Cockroach Janta Party,' alleged trademark-commercial assertions, branding campaigns, and monetised digital circulation, prima facie demonstrate organised commercial appropriation of judicial controversy and oral courtroom interaction," the petition states. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)