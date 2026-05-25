Martinrea International Inc. Announces TSX Approval Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) (“Martinrea” or the“Company”), today announced that it has filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the“TSX”), and the TSX has accepted, its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the“NCIB”). Pursuant to the NCIB, Martinrea is entitled to purchase for cancellation up to 6,874,272 common shares (“Shares”) over a 12-month period, representing approximately 10% of the public float.

The NCIB will commence on May 27, 2026 and terminate on May 26, 2027, or such earlier date on which purchases under the NCIB have been completed. Purchases of Shares under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at the market price of the Shares at the time of acquisition. The average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX for the last six months is 93,575 Shares. The maximum number of Shares that may be purchased on a daily basis, subject to any approved exceptions, will be 23,393 Shares. Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

During the past 12 months, Martinrea was authorized to repurchase up to 7,110,571 Shares under a normal course issuer bid which commenced on May 27, 2025 and will terminate on May 26, 2026 (the“Prior Bid”). As of May 15, 2026, Martinrea purchased 2,301,507 Shares for cancellation under the Prior Bid at a weighted average price of approximately $10.03. The Prior Bid purchases were made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

The Company believes that the Shares may from time-to-time trade in a price range that does not adequately reflect the value of the Shares in relation to the Company's activities and future prospects. As a result, the Company believes that the purchase of Shares, from time to time, would be an appropriate use of corporate funds in light of potential benefits to remaining shareholders.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operations in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can in the productions we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit . Follow Martinrea on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including statements related to the purchase of shares under the NCIB as well as other forward-looking statements. The words“continue”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“views”,“intend”,“believe”,“plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company's Annual information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other public filings which can be found at .

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, ON L4K 5B2

Tel: 416-749-0314

Fax: 905-289-3001