K'taka Govt Reviewing Beneficiary Records After Discovering Misuse: Dy CM Shivakumar On Guarantee Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) On possible revisions to guarantee schemes, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, stated that the government was reviewing beneficiary records after discovering misuse.

He made the statement while addressing a joint press conference on Monday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary, Karnataka Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

He further stated:“Some beneficiaries have died, and around Rs 100 crore has reportedly gone to others due to misuse. In some cases, incorrect phone numbers have been provided. We are verifying whether the benefits are reaching genuine beneficiaries."

"Discussions are underway regarding collection of beneficiary records and reviews are being conducted in every taluk,” he said.

Responding to allegations that rice distribution under the Anna Bhagya scheme had been irregular for the last two months, Dy CM Shivakumar blamed the Centre.

“The Central government is not releasing rice. This is happening not only in Karnataka but also in other states ruled by our party,” he alleged.

Dy CM Shivakumar said,“While the BJP government at the Centre is increasing the economic burden on people through price hikes, the Congress government in Karnataka is reducing the burden on common people through guarantee schemes. Imagine what the situation would have been without the Congress guarantees.”

He claimed that the Congress guarantee schemes had earned appreciation not only in Karnataka but across the country and were even praised by the United Nations.

“Prices are skyrocketing while incomes are falling drastically. Many hotels have partially shut operations due to the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices and shortages. This year alone, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 28 on March 1, Rs 114.50 on March 7, Rs 49 on March 23, between Rs 195 and Rs 218 on April 1, and by Rs 993 on May 1,” he stated.

Calling the price rise a“curse on people's lives,” Dy CM Shivakumar said the Centre had increased fuel prices despite lower crude oil prices in the international market.

The Congress government in Karnataka is spending about Rs 51,000 crore annually for the five guarantee schemes.